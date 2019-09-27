< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> 5-year-old girl with leukemia lives out dream as tattoo artist at Cleveland shop By Storyful 
Posted Sep 27 2019 06:36AM EDT Photo credit: A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter via Storyful url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/girl%20tattoo%20artist_1569580524716.jpg_7678137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430470064-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter via Storyful </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/girl%20tattoo%20artist_1569580524716.jpg_7678137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430470064-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="girl tattoo artist_1569580524716.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/girl%20tattoo%20artist%203_1569580524657.jpg_7678136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430470064-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="girl tattoo artist 3_1569580524657.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/girl%20tattoo%20artist%202_1569580527444.jpg_7678138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430470064-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="girl tattoo artist 2_1569580527444.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-430470064-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/girl%20tattoo%20artist_1569580524716.jpg_7678137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter via Storyful" title="girl tattoo artist_1569580524716.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter via <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Storyful" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Storyful</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/girl%20tattoo%20artist%203_1569580524657.jpg_7678136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter via Storyful" title="girl tattoo artist 3_1569580524657.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter via <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Storyful" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Storyful</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/girl%20tattoo%20artist%202_1569580527444.jpg_7678138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter via Storyful" title="girl tattoo Photo credit: A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter via Storyful By Storyful 
Posted Sep 27 2019 06:36AM EDT CLEVELAND, Ohio (STORYFUL) - A 5-year-old girl with leukemia was granted her "wish" to become a tattoo artist for a day in Cleveland, Ohio, local media reported.

Maja's one-day apprenticeship was courtesy of the Cleveland chapter of A Special Wish, a nonprofit that helps children with "life-threatening disorders and illnesses" experience their wishes and aspirations. About 10 percent of children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the kind Maja has, can't be cured, according to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Special Wish contacted the shop Voodoo Monkey Tattoo in Cleveland to help actualize Maja's dream. The organization documented Maja's inked-out day and shared photos of it on Facebook on September 22.

These photos show Maja prepping for her debut at the parlor as she stopped for lunch and had an opportunity to "tattoo" her waitress with a Sharpie.

The photos also show Maja touring Voodoo Monkey Tattoo, meeting the artists, checking out dozens of colorful ink bottles, and tattooing her name on a grapefruit. Maja also drew up her first tattoo design: a panda face that an employee later tattooed on her dad and aunt.

"Thank you again to everyone who made this amazing day possible," A Special Wish's Facebook post said. "Something tells us that Maja's tattoo is going to be very popular at Voodoo Monkey!!" More News Stories

Purple Heart recipient dies saving 3-year-old granddaughter from house explosion

Posted Sep 27 2019 07:56AM EDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 12:05PM EDT

A Purple Heart recipient is being hailed a hero once again after sacrificing his own life to save his 3-year-old granddaughter from a home explosion in Oklahoma.

Don Osteen, 69, died from his injuries on Monday. According to the family, their home in Maud exploded on Sept. 19 while they were having lunch. Dallas restaurant owner killed after helping employee get to safety during apparent robbery

By Alex Boyer, FOX 4 News
Posted Sep 27 2019 05:17AM EDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 07:28AM EDT

Overnight Wednesday, Dallas police killed an armed man who was wanted for questioning in a recent murder.

Police believe the man they killed may have been involved in the shooting death of 53-year-old Brian Harp.

Harp shielded a fellow employee at Cafe Delicious, telling her to hide when robbers entered his restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Plane passenger opens emergency exit for 'a breath of fresh air'

By Janine Puhak
Posted Sep 27 2019 05:29AM EDT

You're not supposed to do that!

One Xiamen Airlines passenger recently delayed her flight's departure by one hour when she opened the emergency exit door of the aircraft because she reportedly felt the cabin was "too stuffy" and wanted "a breath of fresh air." Most Recent

Police search for two cousins missing from Bradenton

Walt Disney World's Skyliner gondolas open this weekend

'Dream big': Businessman's foundation inspires Tampa Bay through public art

Purple Heart recipient dies saving 3-year-old granddaughter from house explosion

Good Catch: Grouper action better in deepest near shore waters data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Bradenton%20missing%20juveniles_1569598574440.jpg_7678262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Bradenton%20missing%20juveniles_1569598574440.jpg_7678262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Bradenton%20missing%20juveniles_1569598574440.jpg_7678262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Bradenton%20missing%20juveniles_1569598574440.jpg_7678262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Bradenton&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for two cousins missing from Bradenton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/air-gondolas-join-walt-disney-worlds-transit-system" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Disney&#x20;Park&#x20;Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walt Disney World's Skyliner gondolas open this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/-dream-big-businessman-s-foundation-inspires-tampa-bay-through-public-art" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Dream big': Businessman's foundation inspires Tampa Bay through public art</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/purple-heart-recipient-dies-saving-3-year-old-granddaughter-from-house-explosion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Brendon&#x20;Osteen" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Purple Heart recipient dies saving 3-year-old granddaughter from house explosion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-catch-grouper-action-better-in-deepest-near-shore-waters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/offshore%20gag%20grouper_1569585654575.jpg_7678035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/offshore%20gag%20grouper_1569585654575.jpg_7678035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/offshore%20gag%20grouper_1569585654575.jpg_7678035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/offshore%20gag%20grouper_1569585654575.jpg_7678035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/offshore%20gag%20grouper_1569585654575.jpg_7678035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gag&#x20;grouper&#x20;caught&#x20;offshore&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Captain&#x20;Dylan&#x20;Hubbard&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Catch: Grouper action better in deepest near shore waters</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 