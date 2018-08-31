America's only remaining Blockbuster store is in Oregon

- Now that the final Blockbusters in Alaska have closed, Oregon is home to the last bastion of an American entertainment icon.

Alaska's last two Blockbuster video stores called it quits in July, leaving just one store open in Bend, Oregon.

In its heyday, Blockbuster had 15 stores in Alaska. Some stores in more remote, less populated parts of the state began closing in the early 2000s. In recent years, Blockbuster stores have vanished in most of the U.S.

But their survival lasted longer in Alaska, with some crediting expensive internet as a factor in keeping many people renting videos rather than streaming.

The closures will leave the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, as the sole holdout.

"How exciting," said the Bend store's general manager Sandi Harding. "It might end up being a little chaotic for a couple of weeks."

As for the fate of that store, the future looks good.

"We have no plans on closing anytime soon," Harding said.