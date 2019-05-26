Another racehorse was euthanized at Santa Anita Park on Sunday, the 26th horse death at Santa Anita since the track's racing season opened on Dec. 26.

Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was put down Sunday after suffering a leg injury during a race the previous day, the track confirmed.

He is the third horse to die at the Arcadia facility in the last nine days, after several seeks without a fatality.