Court: Idaho must give transgender inmate gender surgery data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An appeals court ruled Friday that the state of Idaho must pay for inmate Adree Edmo&#39;s sex reassignment surgery.&nbsp;(Idaho Department of Corrections)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>An appeals court ruled Friday that the state of Idaho must pay for inmate Adree Edmo's sex reassignment surgery. Posted Aug 24 2019 03:22PM EDT Lynn Winmill’s December ruling in favor of inmate Adree Edmo, who is serving a 10-year sentence for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy at the age of 22.</p><p>Edmo was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, a condition that causes distress in patients whose biological sex does not match the gender by which they identify, Boise State Public Radio reported. The inmate, who was born a male but identifies as female, tried to castrate herself twice in prison.</p><p>Edmo’s lead attorney, Lori Rifkin, said her client “suffers every single day while they have denied this treatment to her for years and there can be no reason justifying Idaho's continued refusal to provide her care except bias."</p><p>In an 85-page opinion, the panel ruled that the state of Idaho must provide gender reassignment surgery to Edmo, writing that "responsible prison officials were deliberately indifferent to Edmo's gender dysphoria, in violation of the Eighth Amendment."</p><p>Those who experience gender dysphoria can treat distress by cross-dressing or receiving hormone treatments as well as receive more invasive surgeries, such as breast augmentations, mastectomies or sex reassignments. A prison doctor treating Edmo rejected her request for surgery, saying that method of treatment was unnecessary in her case.</p><p>“Prison authorities have not provided that treatment despite full knowledge of Edmo’s ongoing and extreme suffering and medical needs,” the judges wrote. </p><p>The Idaho Department of Correction and Corizon, a private prison healthcare contractor, will be required to arrange for Edmo to receive the gender reassignment surgery, a procedure that can cost between $20,000 and $30,000, NPR reported. Edmo would be reassigned to a women's prison after the procedure, as per Idaho Department of Correction policy.</p><p>Edmo would be the first transgender inmate in the country to receive gender reassignment as mandated by a court order. She is due for release in February 2021 and is not eligible for parole. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/long-beach-police-k-9-dies-in-hot-patrol-car" title="Long Beach police K-9 dies in hot patrol car" data-articleId="425450897" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Long Beach Police)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Long Beach police K-9 dies in hot patrol car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in California are investigating the death of a police dog who was found alone inside a hot patrol car, it was announced Friday. </p><p>"The #LBPD is extremely saddened to announce the death of K-9 Ozzy,'" The Long Beach Police Department tweeted Friday.</p><p>"At the time, Ozzy & his handler were both off-duty and Ozzy was inside the officer's department issued K-9 vehicle. The death was immediately reported to the LBPD and a review into the circumstances was initiated."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nasa-astronaut-accused-of-stealing-identity-accessing-bank-account-of-estranged-wife-while-in-space" title="NASA astronaut accused of stealing identity, accessing bank account of estranged wife while in space" data-articleId="425449216" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(NASA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA astronaut accused of stealing identity, accessing bank account of estranged wife while in space</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A NASA astronaut has been accused of committing the first crime in outer space after her estranged wife alleged she stole her identity and accessed her bank account without permission during a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.</p><p>Former Air Force intelligence officer Summer Worden, from Kansas, has been involved in a bitter divorce with astronaut Anne McClain since 2018 but the battle heated up after Worden filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and NASA’s Office of Inspector General accusing her wife of assuming her identity and gaining improper access to her private financial records while orbiting the earth, the New York Times reported .</p><p>Worden told the Times that she was tipped off when McClain somehow had knowledge about her private spending while on a mission with no way to know otherwise.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral" title="Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral" data-articleId="425374348" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Before_and_after_photos_of_girl_s_first__0_7613590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Before_and_after_photos_of_girl_s_first__0_7613590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Before_and_after_photos_of_girl_s_first__0_7613590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Before_and_after_photos_of_girl_s_first__0_7613590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Before_and_after_photos_of_girl_s_first__0_7613590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Her mother is still mystified by how the youngster got so messy in the first place." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Janine Puhak </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 08:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We've all been there, Lucie.</p><p>The photo of an adorably frazzled 5-year-old girl on her first day back to school has gone massively viral on Facebook, though her mother is still mystified by how the youngster got so messy in the first place.</p><p>Earlier this week, Jillian Falconer of East Renfrewshire, Scotland, picked up her daughter Lucie from her first day of a new academic year and could barely believe the state she was in, Barrhead News reports.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 