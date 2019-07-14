< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dog owners would rather kiss a dog than their human partner, survey suggests src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418141339-418141314" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Posted Jul 14 2019 08:12PM EDT <aside id='related-headlines418141339' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/dog-escapes-alligator-s-jaws-thanks-to-owner-s-dad">
<span>Dog escapes alligator's jaws</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/family-gives-sick-dog-best-weekend-ever-before-putting-it-down">
<span>Family gives sick dog best weekend ever</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/dog-finds-forever-home-after-being-abandoned-in-panhandle-during-hurricane-michael">
<span>Man rescues dog abandoned during Hurricane Michael</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dog escapes alligator's jaws</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/family-gives-sick-dog-best-weekend-ever-before-putting-it-down"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Family gives sick dog best weekend ever</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dog-finds-forever-home-after-being-abandoned-in-panhandle-during-hurricane-michael"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Man_rescues_dog_abandoned_in_Panhandle_d_2_7484751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man rescues dog abandoned during Hurricane Michael</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - An organic dog food brand has confirmed what furries have seemingly known all along: People are more than willing to show affection toward cuddly, canine-looking friends.</p><p>Riley's Organics polled dog owners across the country about their penchant for puppy PDA, and the findings indicate that the majority – however slight – are more affectionate with their pets than with their partners, People.com reports.</p><p>According to the survey, 52 percent of those polled said they gave their dogs more kisses than their significant others — and 61 percent said they kiss their dogs on the mouth. Fifty-two percent also claimed they'd rather share a bed with a dog when given the choice between a dog or a partner.</p><p>These findings come more than a year after a separate survey of American pet owners found that more than half admitted to skipping out on social events to hang out with a dog or cat.</p><p>The results shouldn't be all that surprising, though, as 94 percent of those polled by Riley's Organics said they would rather stay at home with a dog than spend a night out with a human friend.</p> <div id='continue-text-418141339' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-418141339' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418141339' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418141339', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418141339'); All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>American Airlines said Sunday that it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two months longer than it had planned.</p><p>In a statement, American said the action will result in the cancellation of about 115 flights per day. It said it "remains confident" that the Boeing plane will be recertified this year. But some airline executives are growing doubtful about that timetable.</p><p>United Airlines announced Friday that it was extending its cancellations until Nov. 3, a month longer than it had planned.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/decorated-special-forces-soldier-dies-in-afghanistan" title="Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan" data-articleId="418100971" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Special Forces Company Sergeant Major James G. &quot;Ryan&quot; Sartor died in combat Saturday in Afghanistan. He was 40 years old. (handout)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — U.S. military officials say a decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat operations in Afghanistan.</p><p>A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement Sunday that 40-year-old James G. "Ryan" Sartor was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province.</p><p>Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/83-year-old-flower-girl-steals-show-at-granddaughters-wedding-grandma-executed-it-perfectly-" title="83-year-old flower girl steals show at granddaughter's wedding: 'Grandma executed it perfectly'" data-articleId="418123207" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Thomas Felts Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 