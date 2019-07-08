< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 16-foot python found nesting beneath Broward County home Posted Jul 08 2019 03:09PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 04:07PM EDT a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416893719");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 08 2019 03:09PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 04:07PM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416893719").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416893719").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416893719" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416893719' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-man-bitten-by-python-hiding-in-toilet"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/FWC-ball-python_1559083007136_7320085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Florida man bitten by python hiding in toilet</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/massive-17-foot-python-with-73-eggs-captured-in-south-florida-preserve"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/06/56237518_2674384359301524_1449151712613892096_n_1554578877906_7074494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>17-foot python with 73 eggs captured in Florida</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/gator-eats-python-in-florida-everglades"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/19/Alligator%20eats%20python_1550615148081.jpg_6798088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gator eats python in Florida Everglades</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/18-foot-python-caught-in-florida-everglades"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/Florida-record-python_1545179091632_6541161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>18-foot python caught in Florida Everglades</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/snake-hunter-gets-big-paycheck-after-catching-longest-snake-of-the-season"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/05/11/Dusty%20Wildman%20Crum%20Snake%20Caught_1494500647494_3293404_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Snake hunter gets paycheck after catching snake</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-adds-prizes-to-boost-python-removals-in-everglades_"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/21/PYTHON_1453385047148_740821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Florida adds prizes to boost python removals</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/hunting-challenge-netting-huge-pythons-in-florida-everglades_"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/05/Still0405_00000_1491409481867_3105160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Challenge nets huge pythons in Everglades</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/python-hunters-prepare-for-busy-season"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/03/31/4DB0110E4CE94EA9BDB1A730CE9C35D0_1490996900604_3014327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Python hunters prepare for busy season</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/get-paid-to-hunt-pythons-in-florida"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/21/PYTHON_1453385047148_740821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Get paid to hunt pythons in Florida</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A 16-foot reptile was caught in Broward County on Saturday morning, and it wasn’t an alligator. </p><p><a href="https://wsvn.com/news/local/16-foot-python-found-nesting-underneath-everglades-home/?fbclid=IwAR1Htnz5tYP2vogxwqVnd2AzJr9drvUhC6nZ4nk4vV4Lfpa_fkADkLyFcRA">According to <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="WSVN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">WSVN</span></a>, a 165-pound Burmese Python and approximately 50 hatched eggs were found beneath a home about four miles south of Alligator Alley. </p><p>Environmentalists say the species is responsible for killing deer, alligators and other important wildlife in the area. Their presence is causing lasting damage to the ecosystem. </p><p>"We got her out, we got the snake, we were able to destroy all the eggs, and that's about 50 less pythons out here in the beautiful Everglades," said "Alligator Ron" Bergeron, a conservationist who is working to help save the Everglades from invasive species. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-man-threw-lit-firecrackers-under-child-s-bed-as-a-prank-deputies-say" title="Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say" data-articleId="416791149" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Okaloosa County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies arrested a man in the Panhandle for child cruelty after they said he threw lit firecrackers under a sleeping child's bed as a prank.</p><p>The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Matthew Morrison threw a string of lit firecrackers under a 9-year-old girl's bed in what he told investigators was a "prank gone wrong."</p><p>"The little girl told deputies she woke up to the sound of fireworks exploding in her room, causing her to be frightened, cry and shake," the sheriff's office wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/boy-stabs-brother-says-jail-is-better-than-8-hour-drive-in-the-car-with-his-sibling" title="Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling" data-articleId="416750900" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 01:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida authorities say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy charged with stabbing his brother told investigators he'd rather go to jail than spend 8 hours in the car with his sibling.</p><p>Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested the boy Saturday and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators say he stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm three times with a pocket knife.</p><p>As he was being questioned about the incident, he said he understood his rights and that he didn't regret stabbing his brother, who had been teasing him. Deputies say the boy told them, "I'd rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/victim-being-attacked-fatally-stabs-attacker-at-apopka-home" title="Assault victim fatally stabs attacker at Apopka home" data-articleId="416787541" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Victim_being_attacked_fatally_stabs_atta_0_7485790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Victim_being_attacked_fatally_stabs_atta_0_7485790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Victim_being_attacked_fatally_stabs_atta_0_7485790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Victim_being_attacked_fatally_stabs_atta_0_7485790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Victim_being_attacked_fatally_stabs_atta_0_7485790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Assault victim fatally stabs attacker at Apopka home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person is dead after an attack ends in a stabbing. </p><p>The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attack at a home on Central Avenue in Apopka. </p><p>Deputies confirm shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, three people entered the home, attacked a person inside the home and the victim stabbed one of the attackers, who died from their injuries. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos

WATCH: Violent brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown in front of children
Create a woodworking masterpiece at this Tampa school - no experience required
Courtney Campbell back open following deadly crash
Heavy rain ahead for Tampa Bay with a high chance of a tropical depression in Gulf href="/news/watch-violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-disneyland-s-toontown-in-front-of-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/08/Violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-Disneyland%27s-Toontown-in-front-of-children_1562603674040_7487073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Credit: SJP35 Production) " title="Violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-Disneyland's-Toontown-in-front-of-children_1562603674040-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WATCH: Violent brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown in front of children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/create-a-woodworking-masterpiece-at-this-tampa-school-no-experience-required"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Charley_s_World__The_Florida_School_of_W_1_7486871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charley_s_World__The_Florida_School_of_W_1_20190708145020"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Create a woodworking masterpiece at this Tampa school - no experience required</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/serious-crash-shuts-down-courtney-campbell-in-both-directions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/cascio%20ccc%20crash_1562602160565.jpg_7487406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cascio ccc crash_1562602160565.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Courtney Campbell back open following deadly crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-system-could-develop-in-gulf-bringing-heavy-rain-to-tampa-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Monday%20AM%20tropics%20-%20rainfall%20totals_1562580033275.png_7486457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Monday AM tropics - rainfall totals_1562580033275.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heavy rain ahead for Tampa Bay with a high chance of a tropical depression in Gulf</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos Most Recent

16-foot python found nesting beneath Broward County home
Publix truck nearly cut in half by falling tree
7-Eleven offers free slurpees on 7/11 and 7/12
Pasco man in wheelchair struck, killed by hit-and-run driver, deputies say
Florida man arrested after Pasco deputies find heroin in his rectum, they say https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>16-foot python found nesting beneath Broward County home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/publix-truck-nearly-cut-in-half-by-falling-tree" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/hcso_publix%20truck_070819_1562608325805.jpg_7487611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/hcso_publix%20truck_070819_1562608325805.jpg_7487611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/hcso_publix%20truck_070819_1562608325805.jpg_7487611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/hcso_publix%20truck_070819_1562608325805.jpg_7487611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/hcso_publix%20truck_070819_1562608325805.jpg_7487611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Publix truck nearly cut in half by falling tree</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/7-eleven-offers-free-slurpees-on-711-and-712" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Free&#x20;Slurpee&#x20;Day&#x20;at&#x20;7-Eleven&#x20;is&#x20;7-11&#x20;&#x28;image&#x20;courtesy&#x20;7-Eleven&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7-Eleven offers free slurpees on 7/11 and 7/12</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-hit-and-run-driver-struck-victim-in-wheelchair-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/wheelchair%20crash_1562621380029.jpg_7488467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/wheelchair%20crash_1562621380029.jpg_7488467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/wheelchair%20crash_1562621380029.jpg_7488467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/wheelchair%20crash_1562621380029.jpg_7488467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/wheelchair%20crash_1562621380029.jpg_7488467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasco man in wheelchair struck, killed by hit-and-run driver, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-arrested-after-pasco-deputies-find-heroin-in-his-rectum-they-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/TIMOTHY%20DAVIS_1562604467951.jpg_7487456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/TIMOTHY%20DAVIS_1562604467951.jpg_7487456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/TIMOTHY%20DAVIS_1562604467951.jpg_7487456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/TIMOTHY%20DAVIS_1562604467951.jpg_7487456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/TIMOTHY%20DAVIS_1562604467951.jpg_7487456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man arrested after Pasco deputies find heroin in his rectum, they say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> 