 Mysterious 19th-century shipwreck discovered by accident in Gulf of Mexico  30 2019 12:15PM By James Rogers, FOX News
Posted May 30 2019 11:52AM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 12:15PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 12:25PM EDT (FOX NEWS) - A mysterious 19th-century shipwreck has been discovered by researchers testing underwater drone equipment in the Gulf of Mexico.

A team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aboard the exploration vessel Okeanos Explorer was testing the equipment on May 16 when the wreck was spotted.

Sonar on the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) "Deep Discoverer" picked up what appeared to be the shape of a shipwreck, prompting the NOAA researchers to take a closer look. in a statement. "After a flurry of phone calls and emails to marine archaeologists around the country, experts tuned in to live video from the seafloor, lending their expertise as they virtually joined the dive." The Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Deep Discoverer approaching the shipwreck's bow. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research) The Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Deep Discoverer approaching the shipwreck's bow. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research) The drone's dive was extended three hours longer than originally planned to give experts watching the live stream more time to analyze the amazing discovery.

"Those who joined the live stream suspect that the wreck is that of a sailing vessel built sometime in the mid-19th century, perhaps a schooner or brig, measuring roughly 37.8 meters (124 feet) long," NOAA wrote. "The vessel is wooden with copper sheathing covering the bottom of its hull."

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOXnews.com

The ship's bow, its hull and the remains of its windlass (a form of winch) offered key clues as to when the vessel was constructed. "However, this information does not indicate the age of the vessel at the time it was lost, which could have been decades later," NOAA added on its website. "Initial observations also noted copper and iron artifacts at the site, but no diagnostic artifacts reflecting the vessel's rig, trade, nationality, or crew were identified during the dive."

A low-resolution photomosiac of the wreck site, produced by Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Marine Archaeologist Scott Sorset using video imagery collected during the dive.

The remains of the hull are more or less intact up to the water line, according to NOAA, which notes that the copper sheathing has protected the ship's timbers. Some sheathing, however, has deteriorated and fallen off the hull, leaving only the edges of the copper plate where they were attached to the hull. All of the vessel's structure above the waterline, however, is missing and there are few traces of the ship's standing rigging.

Experts are now weighing the possibility that the ship was ablaze when it sank. "A number of timbers appeared charred and some of the fasteners were bent, which may be an indication of burning," NOAA stated. "While the evidence is still being assessed, it is possible that this sailing vessel caught fire and was nearly completely consumed before sinking. This may explain the lack of artifacts from the rigging, decks, and upper works, as well as the lack of personal possessions."

The numbers "2109" are also visible on the ship's rudder.

The numbers "2109" are visible along the trailing edge of the rudder. The pattern of nails securing the copper sheathing is plainly visible. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.) (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.) The numbers "2109" are visible along the trailing edge of the rudder. The pattern of nails securing the copper sheathing is plainly visible. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.) In 2014, federal scientists released the first images of the newly discovered wreckage of a steamship that sank in San Francisco Bay in 1888, killing 16 people.

The following year, experts from NOAA and the University of Hawaii released remarkable images of a U.S. Navy seaplane sunk during the opening minutes of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Other shipwrecks have been discovered by accident. Earlier this year, for example, a search for shipping containers that fell off a merchant ship during a storm led to the discovery of a historic 16th-century shipwreck off the Dutch coast.

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOXnews.com

The Associated Press contributed to this article. More Florida News Stories Lawsuit claims woman suffered brain injury from bird attack at Walt Disney World By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 30 2019 11:54AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 12:00PM EDT

A central Florida woman is suing Walt Disney World after she said she suffered severe brain injuries from a bird attack.

Lisa Dixon said she was walking on a dock at the Polynesian Village Resort when she was struck in the head by a bird in May 2017, according to documents filed in Orange County court.

Dixon's lawyer Thomas Schmitt told the Orlando Sentinel that his client will need surgery after she suffered a traumatic brain injury and herniated discs in her neck when the bird "dive-bombed" her. Four black-and-white ruffled lemurs born at Florida zoo

Posted May 30 2019 07:54AM EDT

A Florida zoo is welcoming the birth of four critically endangered black and white ruffled lemurs.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens spokeswoman JJ Vitale said in a news release that the lemurs were born Sunday. They are the third litter for parents Hawk and Potter.

All four lemurs are male, which may allow them stay longer at the zoo. Female lemur offspring become incompatible with their mothers around age 2. Police: driver accused of killing 3 teens in crash was drunk, driving without license

By Associated Press
Posted May 29 2019 04:06PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 04:09PM EDT

Police in the Miami area say a stripper driving without a license fatally struck three teens as they walked to a bus stop over Memorial Day weekend to catch a ride to a soccer tournament.

North Miami police arrested 31-year-old Mariam Coulibaly on charges of DUI manslaughter Tuesday night.

WSVN reports she was being treated in a hospital for injuries sustained in the Saturday morning crash that killed 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay. Marine life is prevalent on the wreck except on the copper sheathing. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Most Recent https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/hull-hires_1559231764440_7330561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/hull-hires_1559231764440_7330561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/hull-hires_1559231764440_7330561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;close-up&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;bow&#x2e;&#x20;Marine&#x20;life&#x20;is&#x20;prevalent&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;wreck&#x20;except&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;copper&#x20;sheathing&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;NOAA&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Ocean&#x20;Exploration&#x20;and&#x20;Research&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mysterious 19th-century shipwreck discovered by accident in Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/lawsuit-woman-suffered-brain-injury-from-bird-attack-at-walt-disney-world" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawsuit claims woman suffered brain injury from bird attack at Walt Disney World</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-he-is-super-ready-for-first-grade-6-year-old-excitedly-celebrates-graduating-kindergarten" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Josh&#x20;Stephan" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'He is super ready for first grade': Overjoyed 6-year-old celebrates graduating kindergarten</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/couple-arrested-in-disturbing-child-abuse-case-death-of-myakka-city-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/NOON%20look%20live%20mayaka%20child%20abuse_WTVT3270_186.mp4.00_01_40_34.Still001_1559228221369.jpg_7329944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/NOON%20look%20live%20mayaka%20child%20abuse_WTVT3270_186.mp4.00_01_40_34.Still001_1559228221369.jpg_7329944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/NOON%20look%20live%20mayaka%20child%20abuse_WTVT3270_186.mp4.00_01_40_34.Still001_1559228221369.jpg_7329944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/NOON%20look%20live%20mayaka%20child%20abuse_WTVT3270_186.mp4.00_01_40_34.Still001_1559228221369.jpg_7329944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/NOON%20look%20live%20mayaka%20child%20abuse_WTVT3270_186.mp4.00_01_40_34.Still001_1559228221369.jpg_7329944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple arrested in child abuse case, death of Myakka City boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Bob Iger speaks onstage during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview at the Disneyland Resort on May 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 