- Two children drowned in a swimming pool at a South Florida apartment complex Wednesday night.

A neighbor spotted the two boys, ages 5 and 6, unresponsive at the bottom of the pool just before 10 p.m. He told WSVN he called 911 before jumping over the fence to attempt resuscitating the children.

"I was in military so I started mouth to mouth and pumping his chest two, maybe three times but he didn’t respond,” the unidentified good Samaritan told the station in Spanish. “I left the first boy, grabbed the second one and began mouth to mouth. I began pumping two or three times and he threw up on me.”

Paramedics transported the children as trauma alerts to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Neighbors said the boys' mother was distraught and screaming at the scene.

"I'm sorry, I’m sorry. They’re only five and they’re only six. I lost my babies too early," the mother told WSVN. "I didn't get to save them. I'm so sorry. If I was there I could have saved them on time."

The apartment complex's pool is gated, and authorities said it's not known how the two brothers gained entry.

The boys' mother said her sons had been playing outside for hours and believes they may have jumped the fence.