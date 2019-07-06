A shark attack is hard to forget, but one Florida man got a reminder recently in the form of a painful blister on his foot that actually contained the tip of a tooth. Jeff Weakley, who was surfing off Flager Beach in 1994 when the shark struck, said he initially thought the blister came from running.
But when he popped the blister open with a tweezer, the tooth popped out, he told SWNS. Weakley sent the tooth in to the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of Natural History, where the used DNA to determine that the tooth indeed belonged to a blacktip shark.
"I was very excited to determine the identity of the shark because I'd always been curious," Weakley, now 46, said, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History . "I was also a little bit hesitant to send the tooth in because for a minute I thought they would come back and tell me I'd been bitten by a mackerel or a houndfish – something really humiliating."