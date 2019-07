Courtesy: Becky Finsness Courtesy: Becky Finsness

- Dozens of sea turtle hatchlings celebrated their independence from their shells on the Fourth of July in north Florida.

Becky Finsness captured video of the baby sea turtles making their way to the ocean as beachgoers set off fireworks Thursday evening.

Finsness told WJXT the hatchlings made it into the water just minutes before the main fireworks lit up the sky.

"I've lived in the area 30 years and this was the first time I got to witness such an amazing event!" she told the station. "After seeing this, I was like, what fireworks?"

