- Authorities in South Florida say they're investigating a fatal shooting that took place on a bridge that links Miami and Key Biscayne and was apparently featured in a Facebook video.

Miami police spokesman Freddie Cruz said a bicyclist, identified as 48-year-old Alexis Palencia, was shot Wednesday morning and later died at a hospital.

WSVN posted a Facebook live video that shows a motorcyclist, identified as 41-year-old Kadel Piedrahita, approaching a group of bicyclists on the bridge. An argument begins, and at some point, the video-taking device seems to fall, blocking visuals. But someone can be heard yelling "Dispara, dispara!" Spanish for "Shoot, shoot!"

Cruz said police had one person in custody, but it was unclear if charges would be filed.

Officials said Piedrahita is familiar with some of the cyclists that were riding prior to the shooting. However, Cruz said police are investigating whether the shooter and victim knew each other.

Miami police said they would be looking into the Facebook video as part of the investigation.

The shooting caused heavy backups during the morning rush hour and prompted authorities to shut down the causeway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.