Brevard zoo welcomes 2 rock hyrax pups By Associated Press 05 2019 09:12PM MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) (AP)</strong> - A Florida zoo is welcoming two rock hyrax pups.</p><p>Brevard Zoo in Melbourne said in an email that Turnip and Radish were born on Wednesday. Zoo officials say they don't yet know the sex of the pups yet and zoo guests won't be able to see them. The zoo considers them as ambassador animals and would only be brought out for educational programs.</p><p>Rock hyraxes weigh around 8 pounds as adults.</p><p>Zoo officials say rock hyraxes are the closest living relatives to elephants and manatees. The species is typically found in rocky habitats throughout Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. More Florida News Stories

Video of tourists digging up turtle nest goes viral
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 05 2019 04:08PM EDT

Video of tourists digging up a sea turtle nest went viral after a reporter from WSVN in Miami posted video of it online. 

The video shows people digging and standing around a taped-off nest on a Boca Raton beach on July 2nd. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video of tourists digging up a sea turtle nest went viral after a reporter from WSVN in Miami posted video of it online. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video of tourists digging up turtle nest goes viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Video of tourists digging up a sea turtle nest went viral after a reporter from WSVN in Miami posted video of it online. </p><p>The video shows people digging and standing around a taped-off nest on a Boca Raton beach on July 2nd. "You do not do this, ever!" Tweeted Andrew Dymburt along with the video. "The signage says 'do NOT TOUCH.' I watched as dozens of tourists - and a lifeguard who should know better - dug up the ENTIRE NEST.'" 

It's sea turtle nesting season and the hatchlings are beginning to hatch and make their way to the water at beaches along the Florida coast.

Sweet! Key West man wins July 4 key lime pie-eating contest
Posted Jul 05 2019 07:09AM EDT

A Key West man has won the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest on the subtropical island where the pie originated.

David Johnson plunged face-first into a 9-inch (23-centimeter) pie smothered with whipped cream during Thursday's challenge. Key West man wins July 4 key lime pie-eating contest" data-articleId="416396997" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Key West man has won the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest on the subtropical island where the pie originated." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sweet! Key West man wins July 4 key lime pie-eating contest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Key West man has won the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest on the subtropical island where the pie originated.</p><p>David Johnson plunged face-first into a 9-inch (23-centimeter) pie smothered with whipped cream during Thursday's challenge. The rules forbid contestants from using their hands.

He consumed it in 58.2 seconds, besting 24 rivals in the kickoff of the annual Key Lime Festival.

Florida's most famous cheerleader, 'Mr. Two Bits,' dies at 97
Posted Jul 04 2019 06:54PM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 06:58PM EDT

The University of Florida's most famous cheerleader has died. George Edmondson Jr., better known as Mr. Two Bits while riling up crowds at Florida home games for 60 years, died Tuesday at age 97, the school announced Thursday.

Edmondson officially retired from his role after the 2008 season. He never attended Florida but was named an honorary alumnus in 2005.

Edmondson first performed his "Two Bits" cheer in 1949. He was in the stands at Florida Field when fans booed the Gators as they took the field for the season opener against the Citadel. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida's most famous cheerleader, 'Mr. Two Bits,' dies at 97</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The University of Florida's most famous cheerleader has died. George Edmondson Jr., better known as Mr. Two Bits while riling up crowds at Florida home games for 60 years, died Tuesday at age 97, the school announced Thursday.</p><p>Edmondson officially retired from his role after the 2008 season. He never attended Florida but was named an honorary alumnus in 2005.</p><p>Edmondson first performed his "Two Bits" cheer in 1949. He was in the stands at Florida Field when fans booed the Gators as they took the field for the season opener against the Citadel. An insurance agent from Tampa, Edmondson decided to cheer and encouraged others to join him. (Photo by Keller Police Department)" title="police guard ice cream_1562372440187.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/big-fat-amazon-wedding-bride-spends-just-3k-on-big-day-by-ordering-everything-including-dress"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ashley and Tre Hicks were happily married on June 8, 2019. Their beautiful wedding cost less than $3,000 thanks to Amazon. (Photo by Jerel Hunter)" title="amazonwedding1-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Big fat Amazon wedding': Bride spends just $3K on big day by ordering everything online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-powerboat-grand-prix-boat-race-gears-up-for-weekend-showdown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Powerboats_to_race_off_the_coast_this_we_2_7479810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Powerboats_to_race_off_the_coast_this_we_2_20190705232504"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix boat race gears up for weekend showdown</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light Most Recent

Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video

'Big fat Amazon wedding': Bride spends just $3K on big day by ordering everything online

Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix boat race gears up for weekend showdown

Employee at Piccolo Italian Market in Sarasota tests positive for hepatitis A

Mosaic artist creates intricate designs in his Sarasota studio data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;police&#x20;officers&#x20;stand&#x20;guard&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;shelf&#x20;following&#x20;viral&#x20;Blue&#x20;Bell&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;licking&#x20;video&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Keller&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/big-fat-amazon-wedding-bride-spends-just-3k-on-big-day-by-ordering-everything-including-dress" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ashley&#x20;and&#x20;Tre&#x20;Hicks&#x20;were&#x20;happily&#x20;married&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;8&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Their&#x20;beautiful&#x20;wedding&#x20;cost&#x20;less&#x20;than&#x20;&#x24;3&#x2c;000&#x20;thanks&#x20;to&#x20;Amazon&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jerel&#x20;Hunter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Big fat Amazon wedding': Bride spends just $3K on big day by ordering everything online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-powerboat-grand-prix-boat-race-gears-up-for-weekend-showdown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Powerboats_to_race_off_the_coast_this_we_2_7479810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Powerboats_to_race_off_the_coast_this_we_2_7479810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Powerboats_to_race_off_the_coast_this_we_2_7479810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Powerboats_to_race_off_the_coast_this_we_2_7479810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Powerboats_to_race_off_the_coast_this_we_2_7479810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix boat race gears up for weekend showdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/employee-at-piccolo-italian-market-in-sarasota-tests-positive-for-hepatitis-a" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Employee at Piccolo Italian Market in Sarasota tests positive for hepatitis A</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/mosaic-artist-creates-intricate-designs-in-his-sarasota-studio" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Splash_Mosaic_Studio__2_7479341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Splash_Mosaic_Studio__2_7479341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Splash_Mosaic_Studio__2_7479341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Splash_Mosaic_Studio__2_7479341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Splash_Mosaic_Studio__2_7479341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mosaic artist creates intricate designs in his Sarasota studio</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 