<!-- begin: STORY --> Coast Guard crew from Jacksonville intercepts narco sub carrying $165 million in cocaine class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Coast Guard crew from Jacksonville intercepts narco sub carrying $165 million in cocaine&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/coast-guard-crew-from-jacksonville-intercepts-narco-sub-carrying-165-million-in-cocaine" data-title="Coast Guard crew from Jacksonville intercepts narco sub carrying $165 million in cocaine" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/coast-guard-crew-from-jacksonville-intercepts-narco-sub-carrying-165-million-in-cocaine" addthis:title="Coast Guard crew from Jacksonville intercepts narco sub carrying $165 million in cocaine"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430119447.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430119447");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430119447-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430119447-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub%203_1569343006694.jpg_7673680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430119447-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub%203_1569343006694.jpg_7673680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430119447-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="jax coast guard stop sub 3_1569343006694.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub_1569343010804.jpg_7673682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430119447-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="jax coast guard stop sub_1569343010804.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub%202_1569343006682.jpg_7673681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430119447-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="jax coast guard stop sub 2_1569343006682.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-430119447-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub%203_1569343006694.jpg_7673680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton " title="jax coast guard stop sub 3_1569343006694.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo by Petty Officer <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="1st" data-wsc-lang="en_US">1st</span> Class Luke Clayton </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub_1569343010804.jpg_7673682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton " title="jax coast guard stop sub_1569343010804.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo by Petty Officer <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="1st" data-wsc-lang="en_US">1st</span> Class Luke Clayton </p> </figcaption> </figure> JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - A Coast Guard crew, based out of Jacksonville, announced they made a big drug bust.</p><p>Earlier this month, the Cutter Valiant was patrolling the eastern Pacific Ocean when it came across a 40-foot submarine. With the help of the Colombian Navy, officials got onboard. Inside, they found about 12,000 pounds of cocaine, which is worth more than $165 million.</p><p>The drug-laden, 40-foot self-propelled semi-submersible was originally detected by maritime police aircraft, who continued to monitor it. The crew launched two small boats and the teams, which included members of the Coast Guard. More Florida News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY_walt%20disney%20world_042919_1556542699749.png_7181914_ver1.0_1280_720_1556707563899.jpg_7201985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY_walt%20disney%20world_042919_1556542699749.png_7181914_ver1.0_1280_720_1556707563899.jpg_7201985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY_walt%20disney%20world_042919_1556542699749.png_7181914_ver1.0_1280_720_1556707563899.jpg_7201985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY_walt%20disney%20world_042919_1556542699749.png_7181914_ver1.0_1280_720_1556707563899.jpg_7201985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY_walt%20disney%20world_042919_1556542699749.png_7181914_ver1.0_1280_720_1556707563899.jpg_7201985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney theme parks to begin offering more vegan food options</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 09:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vegan guests visiting Walt Disney World parks and resort hotels will soon have more food options to choose from.</p><p>Disney Parks blog announced on Tuesday that beginning October 1, hundreds of plant-based options will be available for customers at all of their major quick service locations across Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland. Table service restaurants will introduce the new menu items on October 3. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/plan-to-bury-power-lines-poised-to-move-forward" title="Plan to bury power lines poised to move forward" data-articleId="430022402" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/GettyImages-849464370_1569275990618_7672274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/GettyImages-849464370_1569275990618_7672274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/GettyImages-849464370_1569275990618_7672274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/GettyImages-849464370_1569275990618_7672274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/GettyImages-849464370_1569275990618_7672274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Felled power lines after Hurricane Irma are seen by the roadside in Big Pine Key on September 16, 2017 in Marathon, Florida. Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plan to bury power lines poised to move forward</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Saunders, The News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>State regulators next week will take up proposed rules that could help set the stage for an expansion of underground power lines in hurricane-weary Florida.</p><p>Such an expansion received widespread support from lawmakers during the spring legislative session, but the Florida Public Service Commission is responsible for carrying out details of a new “storm protection” law that supporters have touted as a way to reduce power outages when hurricanes hit.</p><p>Commission staff members Friday issued a 39-page document that details proposed rules for moving forward with the law, including addressing closely watched issues about how costs for the projects would be passed on to utility customers. The commission is slated to consider the proposed rules during an Oct. 3 meeting.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-school-resource-officer-suspended-for-arresting-children-ages-6-and-8" title="Florida school resource officer fired for arresting children" data-articleId="430005012" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida school resource officer fired for arresting children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charges are being dropped against a 6-year-old girl at an Orange County, Florida school after a school resource officer arrested her and another child last week.</p><p>The chief of the Orlando Police Department said the school resource officer, Dennis Turner has been fired after he arrested and charged the children during two separate incidents. Featured Videos (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="getty_pelosifile_092419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Speaker Pelosi plans to announce formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump over Ukraine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-says-he-will-release-transcript-of-call-to-ukrainian-president"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="1170743237_1569350171730-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump says he will release transcript of call to Ukrainian president</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/video-utah-police-officer-teaches-teen-how-to-tie-a-tie"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Heartwarming__Officer_helps_teen_with_hi_0_7673226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Heartwarming__Officer_helps_teen_with_hi_0_20190924121017"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Utah police officer teaches teen how to tie a tie</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-shelter-in-need-of-adoptions-after-hundreds-of-dogs-were-seized-from-breeder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/shells_1569322417187_7673107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Shells is about two years old, and she was found as a stray. According to the Pet Resource Center, "When Shells first came in she was a bit timid, but this girl's personality has really started to shine through."" title="shells_1569322417187.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hillsborough shelter in need of adoptions after hundreds of dogs were seized from breeder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Grandmother purposefully overdosed disabled grandson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-to-make-announcement-amid-impeachment-calls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="House&#x20;Speaker&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;from&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Speaker Pelosi plans to announce formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump over Ukraine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-says-he-will-release-transcript-of-call-to-ukrainian-president" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;addresses&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;Nations&#x20;General&#x20;Assembly&#x20;at&#x20;UN&#x20;headquarters&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump says he will release transcript of call to Ukrainian president</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/90-year-old-attacked-in-michigan-condo-by-intruder-wanting-to-see-someone-die-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>90-year-old attacked in Michigan condo by intruder 'wanting to see someone die'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-inmate-confesses-to-making-a-murderer-killing-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;men&#x20;--&#x20;Steven&#x20;Avery&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;nephew&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Dassey&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x20;&#x26;mdash&#x3b;have&#x20;spent&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;a&#x20;decade&#x20;behind&#x20;bars&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;convicted&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;2005&#x20;murder&#x20;of&#x20;photographer&#x20;Halbach&#x2e;&#x20;Rech&#x20;confirmed&#x20;that&#x20;the&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;confessed&#x20;is&#x20;neither&#x20;Avery&#x20;nor&#x20;Dassey&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wisconsin inmate confesses to 'Making a Murderer' killing: report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 