- The U.S. Coast Guard will unload drugs seized in international waters off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

Officials said in a news release that the agency is offloading 26,000 pounds of cocaine and 1,500 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $350 million, according to Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of Homeland Security.

Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships seized the drugs from vessels suspected of smuggling over the last three months.

Officials say the ships conducted operations targeting transnational criminal organizations as part of a multiagency task force.

