Aug 22 2019
Aug 23 2019
A terminally ill child from Ocala, Florida had all of his belongings stolen while he was on his Make-A-Wish trip.
Oliver De Borde and family just got back from the vacation of a lifetime. They traveled to Tennessee for a Make-A-Wish trip.
“Enjoyed our trip for a whole week,” Oliver’s father Justin De Borde said. “On the way back, stopped in Macon, Georgia. About four hours from here and went to bed and then woke up the next morning. Everything was gone.”
Aug 22 2019
Florida students in grades K-12 would be taught about child-trafficking prevention, under a rule proposed by state education officials.
The intent of the rule is to have "every school in Florida be a ‘child trafficking free zone,'" according to the proposed regulation published by the Florida Department of Education Tuesday.
Under the proposed rule, all public schools would be required to have a plan in place for teaching students about child trafficking. The state would then require school districts to report individual plans to the Department of Education every year by Dec. 1.
Aug 22 2019
Aug 22 2019
Even some of Florida's youngest hunters get to help out with the state's effort to eradicate invasive pythons.
The results of Florida's python eradication programs are well documented , but it's not every day that they have this kind of help. For the first time, FWC's Python Action Team welcomed some participants of the Youth Hunting Program for a "highly supervised" python roundup last month in Broward County, and the team managed to snag four of the dangerous snakes.
FWC's Youth Hunting Program is meant to introduce the state's teens to hunting and conservation by providing mentored hunting opportunities. It's open to boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 17 who have passed a hunter safety course and are accompanied by a parent or guardian.