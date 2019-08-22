A terminally ill child from Ocala, Florida had all of his belongings stolen while he was on his Make-A-Wish trip.

Oliver De Borde and family just got back from the vacation of a lifetime. They traveled to Tennessee for a Make-A-Wish trip.

“Enjoyed our trip for a whole week,” Oliver’s father Justin De Borde said. “On the way back, stopped in Macon, Georgia. About four hours from here and went to bed and then woke up the next morning. Everything was gone.”