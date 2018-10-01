< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos:
Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease
Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry
St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city
Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao

Most Recent Stories:
Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease
Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry
St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city
Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao
23 years later and the barbecue is still 'scrumdillyicious'
Missing New York man's car found unoccupied and on fire in Brandon disease"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/palm-trees-can-be-protected-from-lethal-bronzing-disease">Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/court-ruling-set-to-drastically-change-florida-s-medical-marijuana-industry"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/court-ruling-set-to-drastically-change-florida-s-medical-marijuana-industry">Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/st-pete-considers-bringing-e-scooters-into-city"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/E_scooters_considered_for_St__Pete_1_7509849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/st-pete-considers-bringing-e-scooters-into-city">St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Keith__One_Time__Thurman_ready_for_Pacqu_1_7509863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao">Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/palm-trees-can-be-protected-from-lethal-bronzing-disease">Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/court-ruling-set-to-drastically-change-florida-s-medical-marijuana-industry">Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/st-pete-considers-bringing-e-scooters-into-city">St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao">Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/we-live-here/23-years-later-and-the-barbecue-is-still-scrumdillyicious-">23 years later and the barbecue is still 'scrumdillyicious'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/missing-new-york-man-s-car-found-unoccupied-and-on-fire-in-brandon">Missing New York man's car found unoccupied and on fire in Brandon</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 04:54PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 07:27PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 07:27PM EDT  TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A court ruling this week is set to shake up Florida’s budding medical marijuana industry. </p><p>“This drops a bomb on the system currently in place,” says Adam Elend, CEO of Florigrown. “This is a new day in Florida because it means vertical integration in Florida is unconstitutional,” he continued. </p><p>“Vertical Integration” refers to the state’s current medical cannabis system, which caps the number of licenses and requires medical marijuana companies to do it all, i.e. to grow, process and distribute the product themselves. The 1st District Court of Appeals said that goes against the spirit of Amendment 2, passed in 2016 by 71 percent of voters. </p><p>Elend is a plaintiff in the original case field a couple years ago. </p><p>“It means that companies that want to just have a dispensary or just process will be able to do that. Continue reading below

Michael Minardi is an attorney and marijuana activist. He believes the resistance to the industry is rooted in money and power. </p><p>“It is breaking down stereotypes and preventing the greed of drug companies that are against it, that want to prevent medical marijuana being. The amount of money they lose in revenue in medical states is astronomical,” Minardi said. </p><p>The ball is now in Governor Ron DeSantis’ court. Will the state appeal the ruling? class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/hawk-faces-off-with-snake-in-photo-of-wild-florida" title="Hawk faces off with snake in photo of wild Florida" data-articleId="417378485" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shari Thompson Ancelet" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hawk faces off with snake in photo of wild Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida woman who captured a photo of a red-tailed hawk got quite a surprise when she captured it grabbing its lunch. </p><p>Shari Ancelet said she was headed to Green Cove Springs in Clay County with her camera and some friends while pushing her friend's grandbaby in a stroller.</p><p>She said she spotted the hawk above her in a tree and went to snap a few photos, not realizing it was about to have lunch. Just then, it swooped down and grabbed a snake in the water.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/stunning-bolt-of-lightning-captured-on-video-in-florida" title="Stunning bolt of lightning captured on video in Florida" data-articleId="417370095" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Stunning_lightning_captured_on_video_in__0_7509672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Stunning_lightning_captured_on_video_in__0_7509672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Stunning_lightning_captured_on_video_in__0_7509672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Stunning_lightning_captured_on_video_in__0_7509672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Stunning_lightning_captured_on_video_in__0_7509672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hussainy Salah says he was driving home along Interstate 10 from Orlando to Mobile, Alabama Tuesday night when he captured the bolt on camera.  Hussainy Salah via Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stunning bolt of lightning captured on video in Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida driver captured a stunning bolt of lightning as it snaked its way out of a storm cloud over Okaloosa County. </p><p>Hussainy Salah says he was driving home along Interstate 10 from Orlando to Mobile, Alabama Tuesday night when he captured the bolt on camera. </p><p>The storms were part of developing systems across Alabama and western Florida. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/desantis-asks-to-replace-confederate-general-statue-with-one-of-civil-rights-leader" title="DeSantis asks to replace Confederate general statue with one of civil rights leader" data-articleId="417367378" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/edmund%20kirby%20smith%20mary%20mcleod%20bethune%20statue_1562792507762.jpg_7509802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/edmund%20kirby%20smith%20mary%20mcleod%20bethune%20statue_1562792507762.jpg_7509802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/edmund%20kirby%20smith%20mary%20mcleod%20bethune%20statue_1562792507762.jpg_7509802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/edmund%20kirby%20smith%20mary%20mcleod%20bethune%20statue_1562792507762.jpg_7509802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/edmund%20kirby%20smith%20mary%20mcleod%20bethune%20statue_1562792507762.jpg_7509802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Statue of Edmund Kirby Smith courtesy Architect of the Capitol, left; portrait of Mary McLeod Bethune, right" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis asks to replace Confederate general statue with one of civil rights leader</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Turner, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis formally asked Wednesday that the statue of civil-rights leader and educator Mary McLeod Bethune replace the likeness of a Confederate general as a representative of Florida in the U.S. Capitol.</p><p>DeSantis sent a letter to the architect of the U.S. Capitol officially requesting that the Bethune statue be substituted for the one of General Edmund Kirby Smith in National Statuary Hall, a change Florida lawmakers approved last year.</p><p>In a press release issued Wednesday, the governor's office noted his request was made on the 144th anniversary of McLeod Bethune's birth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/palm-trees-can-be-protected-from-lethal-bronzing-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Palm_tree_disease_can_be_avoided_1_7511129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Palm_tree_disease_can_be_avoided_1_20190710233032"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/court-ruling-set-to-drastically-change-florida-s-medical-marijuana-industry"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="File / FOX 13 News" title="medical marijuana plants WTVT 100118_1538409315878.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-considers-bringing-e-scooters-into-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/E_scooters_considered_for_St__Pete_1_7509849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="E_scooters_considered_for_St__Pete_1_20190710215047"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Keith__One_Time__Thurman_ready_for_Pacqu_1_7509863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Keith__One_Time__Thurman_ready_for_Pacqu_1_20190710220441"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/court-ruling-set-to-drastically-change-florida-s-medical-marijuana-industry" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="File&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;FOX&#x20;13&#x20;News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-considers-bringing-e-scooters-into-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/E_scooters_considered_for_St__Pete_1_7509849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/E_scooters_considered_for_St__Pete_1_7509849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/E_scooters_considered_for_St__Pete_1_7509849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/E_scooters_considered_for_St__Pete_1_7509849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/E_scooters_considered_for_St__Pete_1_7509849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Keith__One_Time__Thurman_ready_for_Pacqu_1_7509863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Keith__One_Time__Thurman_ready_for_Pacqu_1_7509863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Keith__One_Time__Thurman_ready_for_Pacqu_1_7509863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Keith__One_Time__Thurman_ready_for_Pacqu_1_7509863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Keith__One_Time__Thurman_ready_for_Pacqu_1_7509863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/snake-parasites-invading-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Sequence%2002.00_00_08_23.Still001_1562796120081.jpg_7510641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Sequence%2002.00_00_08_23.Still001_1562796120081.jpg_7510641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Sequence%2002.00_00_08_23.Still001_1562796120081.jpg_7510641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Sequence%2002.00_00_08_23.Still001_1562796120081.jpg_7510641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Sequence%2002.00_00_08_23.Still001_1562796120081.jpg_7510641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snake parasites invading Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/23-years-later-and-the-barbecue-is-still-scrumdillyicious-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Bay_Area_Best__Granger___Songs_Bar_B_Que_2_7510606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Bay_Area_Best__Granger___Songs_Bar_B_Que_2_7510606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Bay_Area_Best__Granger___Songs_Bar_B_Que_2_7510606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Bay_Area_Best__Granger___Songs_Bar_B_Que_2_7510606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Bay_Area_Best__Granger___Songs_Bar_B_Que_2_7510606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>23 years later and the barbecue is still 'scrumdillyicious'</h3> 