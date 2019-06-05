< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Snake caught on camera swallowing fish whole off NC boat dock"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/-a-seafood-treat-snake-caught-on-camera-swallowing-fish-whole">'A seafood treat!' Snake caught on camera swallowing fish whole off NC boat dock</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/crocodile-climbs-into-boat-at-south-florida-marina"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Crocodile climbs into boat at South Florida marina"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/crocodile-climbs-into-boat-at-south-florida-marina">Crocodile climbs into boat at South Florida marina</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/florida-firefighter-pushes-elderly-man-s-broken-down-electric-wheelchair-back-home">Florida firefighter pushes elderly man's broken down electric wheelchair back home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/the-first-american-to-storm-the-beaches-of-normandy-on-d-day">The first American to storm the beaches of Normandy on D-Day</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/-a-seafood-treat-snake-caught-on-camera-swallowing-fish-whole">'A seafood treat!' Snake caught on camera swallowing fish whole off NC boat dock</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/crocodile-climbs-into-boat-at-south-florida-marina">Crocodile climbs into boat at South Florida marina</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/as-sales-tax-money-flows-to-schools-cool-air-will-soon-follow">As sales tax money flows to schools, cool air will soon follow</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/man-arrested-for-covering-license-plate-at-toll-booth">Florida man arrested for covering license plate at toll booth</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story410945994" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410945994" data-article-version="1.0">Crocodile climbs into boat at South Florida marina</h1> </header> marina"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410945994.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410945994");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410945994_410946799_191001"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410945994_410946799_191001";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410946799","video":"571429","title":"Crocodile%20crawls%20onto%20boat%20at%20Miami%20marina","caption":"Boaters%20captured%20video%20of%20a%20crocodile%20that%20had%20crawled%20into%20a%20boat%20tied%20up%20at%20a%20marina%20in%20Miami.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FCrocodile_crawls_onto_boat_at_Miami_mari_0_7354369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FCrocodile_crawls_onto_boat_at_Miami_marina_571429_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654358786%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DUlL1omRv-rz-5B_qwR6_O_bFx2g","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fcrocodile-climbs-into-boat-at-south-florida-marina"}},"createDate":"Jun 05 2019 12:06PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410945994_410946799_191001",video:"571429",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Crocodile_crawls_onto_boat_at_Miami_mari_0_7354369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Boaters%2520captured%2520video%2520of%2520a%2520crocodile%2520that%2520had%2520crawled%2520into%2520a%2520boat%2520tied%2520up%2520at%2520a%2520marina%2520in%2520Miami.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/05/Crocodile_crawls_onto_boat_at_Miami_marina_571429_1800.mp4?Expires=1654358786&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=UlL1omRv-rz-5B_qwR6_O_bFx2g",eventLabel:"Crocodile%20crawls%20onto%20boat%20at%20Miami%20marina-410946799",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fcrocodile-climbs-into-boat-at-south-florida-marina"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/crocodile-climbs-into-boat-at-south-florida-marina">FOX 13 News staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410945994"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:06PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-410945994").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-410945994").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-410945994" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410945994-410945592"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Nicolas Perez" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Nicolas Perez</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410945994-410945592" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/croc%20on%20boat_1559750502654.jpg_7354532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Nicolas Perez" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Courtesy: Nicolas Perez</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410945994" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (FOX 13)</strong> - Video shows a crocodile trying to hitch a ride on a boat at a South Florida marina.</p><p>Nicolas Perez started recording when he spotted the crocodile in the back of a Sea Tow boat that was tied up at a fuel dock at the Black Point Marina in Miami-Dade County, <a href="https://wsvn.com/news/local/crocodile-crawls-into-boat-at-black-point-marina" target="_blank">WSVN reports</a>.</p><p>"There is a new safety inspector in the marina!" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/ByVAQ-VlXEH/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"><div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div><div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ByVAQ-VlXEH/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"><div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ByVAQ-VlXEH/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div><div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"><div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div><div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div></div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ByVAQ-VlXEH/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">There is a new safety inspector in the marina !</a></p><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/nickatatlanticrt/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Nicolas Perez</a> (@nickatatlanticrt) on <time datetime="2019-06-05T12:36:03+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Jun 5, 2019 at <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Firefighter_pushes_elderly_man_s_broken__0_7354852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Firefighter_pushes_elderly_man_s_broken__0_7354852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Firefighter_pushes_elderly_man_s_broken__0_7354852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Firefighter_pushes_elderly_man_s_broken__0_7354852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Firefighter_pushes_elderly_man_s_broken__0_7354852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Miami Beach rookie firefighter spotted an elderly man stranded with his broken-down electric wheelchair, so he pushed him home." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida firefighter pushes elderly man's broken down electric wheelchair back home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 02:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A firefighter in South Florida pushed an elderly man's electric wheelchair home after it broke down.</p><p>Miami Beach Fire Rescue said one of their rookie firefighters spotted the man stranded in the South Beach area.</p><p>"With no power to his chair, the only option left was for Rookie Firefighter Bishop to walk him back home," the agency wrote on Twitter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/man-arrested-for-covering-license-plate-at-toll-booth" title="Florida man arrested for covering license plate at toll booth" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dashcam__Toll_evading_device_in_action_1_7353974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dashcam__Toll_evading_device_in_action_1_7353974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dashcam__Toll_evading_device_in_action_1_7353974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dashcam__Toll_evading_device_in_action_1_7353974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dashcam__Toll_evading_device_in_action_1_7353974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Orlando man is facing fraud charges after Florida Highway Patrol troopers found him using a plate shield at a central Florida toll booth." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man arrested for covering license plate at toll booth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Samantha Sosa, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 01:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Orlando man is facing fraud charges after Florida Highway Patrol troopers found him using a plate shield at a central Florida toll.</p><p>John Guevarra was pulled over after going through a toll plaza on State Road 414. According to troopers, the 22-year-old’s Honda has a license plate holder with a screen that deploys when triggered with a remote control.</p><p>Troopers were seen on dash cam video testing the device, which lowered a black cover to conceal the license plate. The plate holder was hardwired into the vehicle with electricity and connected to the center console.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/fleeing-suspect-hits-trooper-at-south-florida-toll-plaza" title="Fleeing suspect hits trooper at South Florida toll plaza" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trooper_recovering_after_being_hit_a_tol_0_7351898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trooper_recovering_after_being_hit_a_tol_0_7351898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trooper_recovering_after_being_hit_a_tol_0_7351898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trooper_recovering_after_being_hit_a_tol_0_7351898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trooper_recovering_after_being_hit_a_tol_0_7351898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video from a toll plaza in South Florida shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being hit by what appears to be a fleeing suspect’s vehicle on May 25." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fleeing suspect hits trooper at South Florida toll plaza</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Video from a toll plaza in South Florida shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being hit by what appears to be a fleeing suspect’s vehicle on May 25.</p><p>The video shows two troopers, with one speaking to the driver of a white BMW on the side of the Florida Turnpike near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, according to WSVN News7 .</p><p>The other, Trooper Arsenio Caballero, was helping with the traffic stop. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </section> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/vlcsnap-2019-06-05-13h40m34s939_1559756498030_7354662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/vlcsnap-2019-06-05-13h40m34s939_1559756498030_7354662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/vlcsnap-2019-06-05-13h40m34s939_1559756498030_7354662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/vlcsnap-2019-06-05-13h40m34s939_1559756498030_7354662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Miami&#x20;Beach&#x20;Fire&#x20;Rescue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida firefighter pushes elderly man's broken down electric wheelchair back home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/the-first-american-to-storm-the-beaches-of-normandy-on-d-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/25714352_1_43273_ver1.0_1559757446410_7354865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/25714352_1_43273_ver1.0_1559757446410_7354865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/25714352_1_43273_ver1.0_1559757446410_7354865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/25714352_1_43273_ver1.0_1559757446410_7354865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/25714352_1_43273_ver1.0_1559757446410_7354865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The first American to storm the beaches of Normandy on D-Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-a-seafood-treat-snake-caught-on-camera-swallowing-fish-whole" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/John%20Edwards_snake%20eats%20fish_060519_1559753464684.jpg_7354483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/John%20Edwards_snake%20eats%20fish_060519_1559753464684.jpg_7354483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/John%20Edwards_snake%20eats%20fish_060519_1559753464684.jpg_7354483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/John%20Edwards_snake%20eats%20fish_060519_1559753464684.jpg_7354483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/John%20Edwards_snake%20eats%20fish_060519_1559753464684.jpg_7354483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;and&#x20;video&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;John&#x20;Carney&#x20;Edwards" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'A seafood treat!' Snake caught on camera swallowing fish whole off NC boat dock</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/2019-fifa-womens-world-cup-schedule-how-to-watch-on-fox-fs1-and-fox-sports-app" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/nickelodeon-creating-baby-shark-animated-tv-series" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> 