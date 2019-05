- Deputies in Jacksonville are investigating after they said an infant died in a van at a daycare.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its homicide unit responded to Ewing's Love & Hope Preschool & Academy just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a deceased infant that had been left in a van.

Investigators said the 5-month-old baby girl had been left in the back of the van from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the infant, who was pronounced dead at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

FOX 30 reports the van had been parked in the sun outside the facility.

Continue reading below

JSO Assistant Chief of Major Crimes Brian Kee told the station the child's death appears to be heat related. The daycare had 14 children in its care; no other children were injured.

The homicide unit is investigating and said they will coordinate with the State Attorney's Office to determine the appropriate charges.