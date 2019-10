- The Marion County husband accused of murdering his wife is now charged with murdering his two children and two step-children.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Michael Jones Jr. is set to go before a judge Tuesday morning on four new counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Detectives said Jones bludgeoned his wife Casei to death with a baseball bat during an argument at their Summerfield home on July 10. Detectives said the next day Jones strangled his two step-children, Cameron Bowers, 9, and Preston Bowers, 4, to death. Two weeks later he allegedly drowned his two youngest children, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 11 months old.

Investigators said Jones kept the bodies in the home for several weeks and then moved them to his van where he stored them for two weeks. Detectives said in September Jones drove the remains to Brantley County, Georgia where he disposed of the children's bodies.

Georgia officers arrested Jones after he got into a car crash and found his wife's body in the van with him. Detectives said Jones eventually led them to the children's remains.

Jones is currently in the Marion County jail, previously charged with second degree homicide in his wife's death.