A Florida sheriff's deputy sustained minor facial injuries when a wave smashed through the windshield of his boat late on Friday as he was providing help to a distressed boater ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

Deputy Robert Wagner with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office's Marine Unit was near Destin in rough conditions when a wave came over the bow, shattering the window and sending glass flying towards Wagner, causing "minor lacerations," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the distressed boaters were later helped by the US Coast Guard.