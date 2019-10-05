< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Disabled Florida dog stolen in car found: 'Zorra is gone, she is dead' OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (FOX News) - A disabled dog resting inside a car that was stolen in Florida last week — prompting the dog's desperate owner to plead for her return — has been found dead, a rescue group said. Zorra, a 13-year-old Husky-Shepherd mix with paralyzed back legs, was found dead Monday, 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida posted online. The car the dog was stolen in reportedly was found Monday in a pond in Lauderdale Lakes. "Zorra is gone, she is dead," Amy Roman, the founder of the group, said in a Facebook video. "I hope that they find this piece of s--- and he pays for what he did."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that "the investigation into the auto theft and death of the canine continues."

"Monday night, BSO Regional Communications received a call from a towing company regarding a blue 2005 Volvo that had previously been reported stolen," the statement said. "BSO deputies responded to the towing company and confirmed the car was stolen and confirmed a canine was found deceased in the car. Investigators are awaiting the results of a necropsy. No arrests have been made at this time." The dog's owner, Wanda Ferrari, had left Zorra in an air-conditioned 2005 blue Volvo station wagon on Thursday while she ran into a Dollar Tree in Oakland Park. The dog, who typically used a pink wheelchair to get around, was lying on a pillow in the backseat, not in her wheelchair.

When Ferrari returned to her car, it was gone — and so was Zorra.

"I was in shock. And you know, the shock wore off," Ferrari told WFMY-TV. "And then, I was traumatized, and in tears, because my girl was in the back, you know. I'm like, 'Who would do that? Who would take a car with a dog?' They probably didn't know."

Rescue groups immediately pleaded for the dog's return. A pet detective was hired, and a $3,000 reward offered.

"All we care about is that somebody — anybody with compassion, that has children, that has a family, even the person that took the car — tell us, give us anything," Ferrari said to WTVJ on Monday, before Zorra's remains were found. "I don't care how you give us a clue; I don't care. Tell us where to find that dog."

Ferrari said the dog was her constant companion as she deals with a breast cancer recurrence.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get updates on FoxNews.com "I don't care how you give us a clue; I don't care. The Marion County man was accused of killing his wife and has now been charged with killing his kids." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Marion County man strangled, drowned children after killing wife</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 35 Orlando </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 08:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Marion County husband accused of murdering his wife, two children and two step-children is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.</p><p>On Tuesday morning, a Marion County judge denied Michael Jones Jr. bond on the four, first-degree premeditated homicide charges he faces in the children's deaths.</p><p>Detectives said Jones bludgeoned his wife Casei to death with a baseball bat during an argument at their Summerfield home on July 10. Detectives said the next day Jones strangled his two step-children, Cameron Bowers, 10, and Preston Bowers, 5, to death. Two weeks later he allegedly drowned his two youngest children, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1 year old.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-man-accused-of-pouring-beer-into-alligator-s-mouth" title="Florida man accused of pouring beer into alligator's mouth" data-articleId="431620474" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/gator%20suspects_1570554250778.jpg_7691102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/gator%20suspects_1570554250778.jpg_7691102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/gator%20suspects_1570554250778.jpg_7691102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/gator%20suspects_1570554250778.jpg_7691102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/gator%20suspects_1570554250778.jpg_7691102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Martin County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man accused of pouring beer into alligator's mouth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 05:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 01:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men were arrested in Martin County, accused of taking an alligator and pouring beer in its mouth.</p><p>According to Treasure Coast Newspapers , 27-year-old Timothy Kepke and 22-year-old Noah Osborne were arrested on October 3 for unlawfully taking an alligator. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials began investigating after they received a report about Kepke enticing the alligator to bite his arm. </p><p>Beer was also poured into the alligator’s mouth, which aggressively reacted afterwards, according to the newspaper . The pair released the alligator back into the water. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/fbi-says-inmate-is-most-prolific-serial-killer-in-us-history" title="FBI says inmate is most prolific serial killer in U.S. history; new details on Florida case" data-articleId="431579525" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/samuel%20little%20court_1570493323979.jpg_7690165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/samuel%20little%20court_1570493323979.jpg_7690165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/samuel%20little%20court_1570493323979.jpg_7690165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/samuel%20little%20court_1570493323979.jpg_7690165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/samuel%20little%20court_1570493323979.jpg_7690165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FBI says inmate is most prolific serial killer in U.S. history; new details on Florida case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TAMARA LUSH and ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 09:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The inmate who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.</p><p>Samuel Little, who has been behind bars since 2012, told investigators last year that he was responsible for about 90 killings nationwide between 1970 and 2005. In a news release on Sunday, the FBI announced that federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.</p><p>Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Louisiana.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/new-oldsmar-restaurant-brings-creative-approach-to-seafood-sushi"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/beachwood%20seafood%20kitchen_1570554982656.jpg_7691131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="beachwood seafood kitchen_1570554982656.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Oldsmar restaurant brings creative approach to seafood, sushi</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/be-kind-to-everyone-ellen-degeneres-defends-sitting-next-to-george-w-bush-at-nfl-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ellen DeGeneres is pictured at the Packers-Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas, alongside a picture of Former President George W. Bush also at the NFL game. (Photos: Richard Rodriguez & Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)" title="Ellen And GWB GETTY_1570542458450.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Be kind to everyone': Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting next to George W. Bush at NFL game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/jimmie-walker-discusses-changes-in-comedy-climate-ahead-of-largo-tour-stop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jj walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jimmie Walker discusses changes in comedy climate ahead of Largo tour stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/deputies-marion-county-man-strangled-drowned-children-after-killing-wife"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Marion_County_man_charged_with_killing_c_0_7690736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marion_County_man_charged_with_killing_c_0_20191008125101"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Marion County man strangled, drowned children after killing wife</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dick-s-sporting-goods-destroys-5m-of-high-powered-rifles-rather-than-sell-them" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;hangs&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Dick&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Sporting&#x20;Goods&#x20;store&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dick's Sporting Goods destroys $5M of high-powered rifles rather than sell them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/disabled-florida-dog-stolen-in-car-found-zorra-is-gone-she-is-dead-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Wanda&#x20;Ferrari&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disabled Florida dog stolen in car found: 'Zorra is gone, she is dead'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/reported-smoke-in-cabin-forces-emergency-landing-at-tampa-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reported smoke in cabin forces emergency landing at Tampa airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/be-kind-to-everyone-ellen-degeneres-defends-sitting-next-to-george-w-bush-at-nfl-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ellen&#x20;DeGeneres&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Packers-Cowboys&#x20;game&#x20;at&#x20;AT&#x26;amp&#x3b;T&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;06&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Arlington&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;picture&#x20;of&#x20;Former&#x20;President&#x20;George&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Bush&#x20;also&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;NFL&#x20;game&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Richard&#x20;Rodriguez&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Martinez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Be kind to everyone': Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting next to George W. Bush at NFL game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/jimmie-walker-discusses-changes-in-comedy-climate-ahead-of-largo-tour-stop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmie Walker discusses changes in comedy climate ahead of Largo tour stop</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 