- Visitors at Walt Disney World are being rescued from the resort's new Skyliner gondolas after a possible malfunction left them stranded in the air Saturday night.

Guests posted photos and videos on Twitter of rescue crews with ladder trucks pulling people one by one from the stopped gondolas.

Some of those stuck in the air posted on social media that they had been stranded for over two hours.

Several people said they were instructed to open emergency kits under the benches on board, which include water and waste bags.

Passengers said the gondolas had started to move again just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

It is not known what caused the gondolas to malfunction. In a statement from Disney, officials said the Skyliner is experiencing "unexpected downtime."

The new transportation system opened September 29.