Disney pledges $1 million for Dorian relief in Bahamas TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - The Walt Disney Company is sending much-needed help to residents and its employees in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Disney, which owns a private island in the Bahamas - Castaway Cay - has pledged $1 million in donations, plus assistance to employees in immediate need.

The company said its first priority was to take care of about 60 Castaway Cay employees who live on Abaco, Grand Bahama and other Bahamian islands. 

Disney said it will also make $1 million monetary donations to relief agencies undertaking recovery and rebuilding efforts. Disney said it continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian and will coordinate with nonprofit organizations to help emergency response efforts.

LINK: Disney says staff is safe on Bahama's Castaway Cay: report

Disney said in preparation for possible natural disasters, it shares lifesaving information with families before and during emergencies, pre-positioning supplies to be rapidly deployed to impacted areas, and provides resources for large-scale responses in the event of a disaster.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida. More Florida News Stories src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_1_7510877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_1_7510877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_1_7510877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_1_7510877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_1_7510877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State: 7% of certified doctors responsible for 56% State: 7% of certified doctors responsible for 56% of medical marijuana certifications

By Christine Sexton, News Service of Florida

Posted Sep 05 2019 10:54PM EDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 10:57PM EDT

As the number of Floridians allowed to use medical marijuana continues to grow, new data shows that a relative handful of doctors have been responsible for a majority of the patients approved for pot.

Florida had 168,810 patient "certifications" for medical marijuana between Oct. 1 and March 31, and more than half of them came from 89 doctors, according to a new draft state report on medical marijuana.

The data has alarmed members of a special panel of doctors charged with keeping tabs on the ordering patterns of physicians who can authorize patients to take medical marijuana. marijuana. Panel members fear that if left unabated, medical marijuana will become the state's next public-health problem. Cruise company offers to bring Bahamas evacuees to Florida after delivering supplies

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Sep 05 2019 05:12PM EDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 06:06PM EDT

A South Florida-based cruise company is offering to bring Bahamas residents to Florida on one of their ships.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which offers two-night cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach, canceled two of their upcoming voyages earlier in the week.

The company said its "Grand Celebration Humanitarian Cruise" will leave Thursday night, bringing food, water and other supplies to the Bahamas, along with first responders and volunteers. Florida shifts into Dorian assistance mode

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida

Posted Sep 05 2019 01:08PM EDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 01:17PM EDT

Florida emergency management efforts shifted Thursday from storm preparation to providing assistance as Hurricane Dorian, after devastating the Bahamas and skirting Florida's East Coast, threatened to cause heavy damage in the Carolinas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state awaits aid requests from South Carolina and North Carolina and is offering help, where it can, to the Bahamas, as some islands were leveled in what was a Category 5 storm.

"We have a lot of supplies, I think mainly we're looking at some of the water," DeSantis said. "We have hundreds of thousands of bottles of water for this hurricane season that are going to expire when this hurricane season ends." f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/turf-to-replace-grass-in-dunedin-s-pioneer-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_20190906024911"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Turf to replace grass in Dunedin's Pioneer Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_20190906024204"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-s-water-rates-to-double-by-2026"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_20190906022922"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa's water rates to double by 2026</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/relief-organizations-cash-donations-do-more-to-help-bahamas-than-supplies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_20190906022446"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Relief organizations: Cash donations do more to help Bahamas than supplies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/turf-to-replace-grass-in-dunedin-s-pioneer-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Turf to replace grass in Dunedin's Pioneer Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-s-water-rates-to-double-by-2026" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa's water rates to double by 2026</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/relief-organizations-cash-donations-do-more-to-help-bahamas-than-supplies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Relief organizations: Cash donations do more to help Bahamas than supplies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/super-bowl-legacy-projects-leave-lasting-impact-on-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Super Bowl legacy projects leave lasting impact on cities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 