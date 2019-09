- The Walt Disney Company is sending much-needed help to residents and its employees in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Disney, which owns a private island in the Bahamas - Castaway Cay - has pledged $1 million in donations, plus assistance to employees in immediate need.

The company said its first priority was to take care of about 60 Castaway Cay employees who live on Abaco, Grand Bahama and other Bahamian islands.

Disney said it will also make $1 million monetary donations to relief agencies undertaking recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Disney said it continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian and will coordinate with nonprofit organizations to help emergency response efforts.

Disney said in preparation for possible natural disasters, it shares lifesaving information with families before and during emergencies, pre-positioning supplies to be rapidly deployed to impacted areas, and provides resources for large-scale responses in the event of a disaster.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.