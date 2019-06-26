< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 26 2019 09:47PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 26 2019 10:18PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:21PM EDT Related Headlines
Mom says girl got flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Necrotizing infections rise with ocean temperature
Vacationer contracts flesh-eating bacteria
Flesh-eating bacteria nearly kills Pinellas man src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Necrotizing infections rise with ocean temperature</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ohio-man-contracts-flesh-eating-bacteria-in-water-off-pinellas-county"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/29/Vacationer_contracts_flesh_eating_bacter_2_7185053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Vacationer contracts flesh-eating bacteria</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/flesh-eating-bacteria-nearly-kills-pinellas-man"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/Man_feels_lucky_to_be_alive_after_battli_1_7172558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Flesh-eating bacteria nearly kills Pinellas man</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - An Indiana teen contracted so-called flesh-eating bacteria <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/mom-says-girl-developed-deadly-flesh-eating-bacteria-while-visiting-popular-florida-beach">during a vacation in Destin, Florida</a>. Within days, she was forced to have surgery to save her leg.</p><p>"It is just so hard seeing friends and family on the beach having a good time, we were doing the same thing," Kylei Parker's mother, Michelle Brown said.</p><p>Kylei's injury started as a skateboarding wound, but it became a gateway for necrotizing fasciitis.</p><p>"A scuff on her toe almost cost her her life," Brown pointed out.</p><p>By the time they got back to Indiana, Kylie's leg was painful and had swelled. Her temperature was up and surgery was needed to remove a chunk of her leg.</p> <div id='continue-text-414949089' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414949089' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414949089' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414949089', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414949089'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I told my mom multiple times, I just want to be normal again," said Parker.</p><p>Kylei is one of between 700 and 1,200 people in the U.S. who contract the bacteria each year. </p><p>Earlier this year, a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/flesh-eating-bacteria-nearly-kills-pinellas-man">fisherman off Palm Harbor</a> got it from a wayward hook. Another <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/ohio-man-contracts-flesh-eating-bacteria-in-water-off-pinellas-county">swimmer got it off Weedon Island</a>. </p><p>While the number of cases isn't rising, the CDC says one-in-three will die.</p><p>"A very small wound, and the thing that terrifies you as a doctor is you are seeing this get worse," said Dr. Jason Wilson, an emergency room doctor at TGH. "No matter what you do, it continues to get worse."</p><p>Wilson says to watch for pain that seems worse than it should, spreading redness, and texture changes in an area.</p><p>"Unfortunately, these are very serious encounters, and they do occur, but they are very rare," Wilson said.</p><p>As Kylei found out, Florida's warm water helps the bacteria flourish, and fresh wounds are always the riskiest. More Florida News Stories
Video shows alligator chewing on plastic bag in Florida wildlife refuge
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 12:37PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 04:26PM EDT
Officials in a north Florida wildlife refuge are warning about the dangers of littering after a video showed an alligator chewing on a plastic bag.
Corine Samwel was visiting the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge south of Tallahassee on Sunday when she spotted the alligator.
Samwel recorded the gator walking by a plastic bag, which it then grabbed in its mouth and chewed, eventually swallowing it. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alligator_chews_on_plastic_trash_in_Flor_0_7447021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alligator_chews_on_plastic_trash_in_Flor_0_7447021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alligator_chews_on_plastic_trash_in_Flor_0_7447021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alligator_chews_on_plastic_trash_in_Flor_0_7447021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alligator_chews_on_plastic_trash_in_Flor_0_7447021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Corine Samwel recorded video of an alligator biting -- and ultimately swallowing -- a piece of plastic debris in St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge in north Florida." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video shows alligator chewing on plastic bag in Florida wildlife refuge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in a north Florida wildlife refuge are warning about the dangers of littering after a video showed an alligator chewing on a plastic bag.</p><p>Corine Samwel was visiting the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge south of Tallahassee on Sunday when she spotted the alligator.</p><p>Samwel recorded the gator walking by a plastic bag, which it then grabbed in its mouth and chewed, eventually swallowing it. Fat cat goes to 'fat camp' at University of Florida, weight loss journey goes viral
Posted Jun 26 2019 10:52AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 11:33AM EDT
A fat cat's weight loss journey is going viral.
Laila, a cat from Gainesville, loves to eat. Her owners, Lee and Sidney Ferinden, said that she "has always been obsessed with food. We found her when she was starving to death."
After being fixed, her owners noticed that she really started to pack on pounds. At one point, she weighed at least 23 pounds. "She couldn't jump on anything," her owners said. He did not provide details but said a lengthy report would be released later.</p><p>"In essence, it was neglect of duty. "In essence, it was neglect of duty. We lost 17 people," Tony said. Featured Videos
St. Petersburg police credit community policing for fewer crimes
Doctor warns: Know the signs of flesh-eating bacteria infection
Musicians, listeners embrace the rebirth of vinyl records
Rays revisit Al Lang Stadium as alternative to Tropicana Field crimes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/doctor-warns-know-the-signs-of-flesh-eating-bacteria-infection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/flesh%20eating%20bacteria%20panhandle%20vacation_1561600059710.jpg_7448234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="flesh eating bacteria panhandle vacation_1561600059710.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Doctor warns: Know the signs of flesh-eating bacteria infection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/musicians-listeners-embrace-the-rebirth-of-vinyl-records"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/still-2019-06-26-17h57m27s646_1561586328008_7447188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-06-26-17h57m27s646_1561586328008.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Musicians, listeners embrace the rebirth of vinyl records</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-revisit-al-lang-stadium-as-alternative-to-tropicana-field"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Rays_consider_playing_Al_Lang_Stadium_2_7448218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rays_consider_playing_Al_Lang_Stadium_2_20190627005446"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rays revisit Al Lang Stadium as alternative to Tropicana Field</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 