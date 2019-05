- Both Floridians and visitors of the Sunshine State who rented a car in the past decade have a month left to get a big refund.

Anyone who was improperly charged toll or plate fees while driving a rental car from the companies, Dollar or Thrifty, is eligible. It’s part of a class-action settlement between the companies and Florida Attorney General’s Office. Those fees can go back eight years to January 1, 2011.

Eligibility for the fees or charges generally include: a billing error, the consumer was misled or lied to, or the consumer wasn't aware of the fees or charges.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said her office received more than 200 claims. People who are eligible have until July 7 to submit a claim to the state.

LINK :The claim form can be found on the Florida Attorney General’s Office website. Additional details on the settlement agreement can be found here.



