Executions in Florida: By the numbers By The News Service of Florida' Posted May 21 2019 11:12AM EDT <span>Survivor to attend attacker's execution</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Serial killer Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison in the 1984 murder of Michelle Simms in Hillsborough County.</p><p>Long would be the first Death Row inmate executed since Gov. Ron DeSantis took office in January. But Florida has a long history of executions after the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, following a four-year hiatus stemming from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.</p><p>Here is a by-the-numbers look at the death penalty in Florida, according to information from the state Department of Corrections:</p><p><strong>--- 1924: </strong>The year Frank Johnson became the first inmate executed in the state’s electric chair. A 2000 law allowed the use of lethal injection.</p><p><strong>--- 2: </strong>The number of prisons where men on Death Row are housed. They are held at Lowell Annex.</p><p><strong>--- 97:</strong> Number of executions since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. The first execution after reinstatement was of John Spenkelink in 1979.</p><p><strong>--- 28:</strong> Number of inmates executed under former Gov. Rick Scott, the most of any governor since the death penalty was reinstated.</p><p><strong>--- 8:</strong> Largest number of executions in a year since the death penalty was reinstated. That occurred in 1984 and 2014.</p><p><strong>--- 0:</strong> The number of executions that occurred in 1980, 1981, 1982 and 2007.</p><p><strong>--- 44.9: </strong>Average age of inmates executed.</p><p><strong>--- 341:</strong> Number of Death Row inmates as of Monday.</p><p><strong>--- 202:</strong> Number of white males on Death Row.</p><p><strong>--- 127:</strong> Number of black males on Death Row.</p><p><strong>--- 9:</strong> Number of male Death Row inmates classified as “other.”</p><p><strong>--- 1:</strong> Number of white females on Death Row.</p><p><strong>--- 2:</strong> Number of black females on Death Row.</p><p><strong>--- 80:</strong> Age of oldest Death Row inmate, Nelson Serrano, who was convicted of murdering four people in 1997 in Polk County. Next oldest is William Kelley, 76, who was convicted in a Highlands County case.</p><p><strong>--- 27: </strong>Age of youngest Death Row inmate, Michael Bargo, who was convicted in a 2011 murder in Marion County. 