(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423976432-423976247" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By MARCUS LIM, Associated Press
Posted Aug 15 2019 03:15PM EDT continuing threats to the animal due to development in the Florida Keys, its only known habitat.</p><p>The deer is America's smallest, growing to about 30 inches at the shoulder, and has become a tourist attraction in the Keys. Its numbers are currently estimated at about 600, up from as low as a couple dozen in the 1950s.</p><p>The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says its studies show there are no more significant threats to the deer, and has set a public forum on Aug. 22 in the Keys on removing the deer from the Endangered Species List. Environmental groups say stripping the deer of endangered status would leave it at the mercy of further human development and sea level rise.</p><p>Alicia Putney, the former president of Key Deer Protection Alliance, said she was shocked that the deer might be delisted.</p><p>"The population may have increased but the Key deer is still globally in peril," Putney said. "It has been popular for tourists around the world to see and the Keys draw many visitors for it."</p> <div id='continue-text-423976432' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-423976432' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423976432' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423976432', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '423976432'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Hundreds of Key deer were wiped out because of damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017. It also faced a parasite outbreak in 2016 from New World screwworms, which FWS reported had cut its then-population by about 10%.</p><p>Most of the Key deer habitat is less than 2 feet above sea level, leaving it vulnerable to climate change, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.</p><p>"Just the basis of sea level rise can wipe out most of their habitat," said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director of Center for Biological Diversity. "With that in mind, how can you conclude that this species has a chance to survive without human intervention?"</p><p>The Trump administration on Monday announced that it will change how the 45-year-old Endangered Species Act is applied. Critics said that it will speed the loss of animals and plants.</p><p>Delisting the Key deer will enable further development that would further encroach on its habitat, said Diana Umpierre, a Florida-based organizer for the Sierra Club.</p><p>"Florida Key deer is an animal that people around the world absolutely love," Umpierre said. Police: Florida man used toddler as human shield from deputies
Posted Aug 15 2019 07:53AM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 12:22PM EDT
Authorities say a Florida man fled into an unfinished attic with a toddler where he used the child as a human shield from police dogs.
39-year-old Lawrence Kiehart was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
A Brevard County Sheriff's report says deputies were responding to a restraining order violation when they found Kiehart, a woman and the toddler outside a home. Database will show you disciplinary action against teachers
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 14 2019 04:44PM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 10:52PM EDT
A busy new school year has launched and kids are getting to know their teachers, but what do parents know about who's teaching their kids?
A little-known state website can fill parents in if a teacher who has a checkered past.
The database at www.myfloridateacher.com/discipline lets you search teachers by name and county. Any disciplinary action, going back decades, will pop up. State panel scrutinizes school safety
By News Service of Florida
Posted Aug 14 2019 08:41PM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 08:43PM EDT
A state school-safety commission meeting got heated Wednesday as members tackled a range of issues stemming from a controversial school "guardian" program, while one panelist recommended allowing Florida pre-schools to have armed security.
Two months after the state reported nearly 200 schools did not have an armed resource officer as required by state law, members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission were frustrated to learn that more than two dozen Broward County charter schools lacked a long-term plan for the security guards.
And school officials in Palm Beach County who hired a private contractor to train school guardians for charter schools also drew the ire of the commission. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Omar Tlaib_1565882889058.jpg-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Israel bans U.S. Reps. Most Recent Helicopter pilot becomes 1st female Marine to pilot F-35 jet Government suggests taking Key deer off endangered list Authorities: Woman sentenced after pulling alligator from pants during stop Robber smashes jewelry case at Gulfview Square Mall, startling shoppers data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/still-2019-08-15-15h03m14s013_1565895835200_7594869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/still-2019-08-15-15h03m14s013_1565895835200_7594869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/still-2019-08-15-15h03m14s013_1565895835200_7594869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/still-2019-08-15-15h03m14s013_1565895835200_7594869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/still-2019-08-15-15h03m14s013_1565895835200_7594869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Robber smashes jewelry case at Gulfview Square Mall, startling shoppers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" Miracle baby born with severe heart disease, taken off life support, about to celebrate 1st birthday 