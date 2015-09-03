< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Florida's crime rate fell in 2018, for the 48th year in a row, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's 2018 Uniform Crime Report. (FOX 13)</strong> - Florida’s crime rate fell in 2018, for the 48th year in a row, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's 2018 Uniform Crime Report.</p><p>FDLE says overall crime fell 9%, with violent crime dropping 4.2%. Still, the murder rate increased by 4.7%, driven in part by the school shooting in Parkland, where a former student killed 17 students and teachers on Valentine’s Day 2018.</p><p>The number of rapes also saw an increase over 2017, but the other five index crimes, which include robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, were all lower. In raw numbers, there were 45,154 fewer reported offenses than in the previous year, according to the FDLE report.</p><p>Gov. Ron DeSantis called the report “great news for all Floridians.” Attorney General Ashley Moody said the drop is welcome news, but comes at a cost, noting the deaths of 11 law enforcement officers in the line of duty in 2018. </p><p>“We will never forget their sacrifices, nor the security we feel as a result of their courageous service,” said Moody.</p> <div id='continue-text-414512920' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414512920' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414512920' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414512920', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414512920'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>In the Bay Area, Pinellas County saw the sharpest decline in crime, with the county’s overall crime rate falling 15%. There were slight year-to-year increases in the number of rapes and murders in Pinellas County, but hundreds fewer robberies and aggravated assaults. </p><p>There were 1,142 fewer burglaries reported in Pinellas County in 2018.</p><p>In Hillsborough County, the overall crime rate fell 6.6%. Hillsborough reported 62 murders in 2018, versus 63 in 2017. There were 15 fewer rapes, 148 fewer robberies, and 172 fewer aggravated assaults. The number of burglaries fell by 1,854.</p><p>Crime rates were also lower in Polk County (down 5.5%), Highlands County (down 9.6%), Pasco County (down 4.7%), and Hernando County (down 11.4%). Citrus County saw very little change in its crime rate. Hardee County’s crime rate increased 9.8%, driven by an increase in motor vehicle thefts and larceny cases. There was one murder in Hardee County in 2018, and none in 2017.</p><p>Sarasota and Manatee counties, which have seen explosive population growth and new development, both had increases in overall crime. </p><p>Sarasota recorded 10 murders in 2018, up 2 from the year before, but fewer rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults and burglaries. Its overall crime rate increased less than 1%, while Manatee County, just to the north, recorded a 4.7% increase in crime, due to a big jump in larceny cases. Manatee County had five fewer murders in 2018 (19 cases) than in 2017 (24 cases).</p><p>The Florida Sheriff’s Association says the lower crime is no accident. Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter, president of the sheriff’s association, says the crime rate is lower because criminals are locked up “serving the time they deserve and not creating more victims by receiving a ‘get out of jail free card.’”</p><p>The sheriff’s association was highly critical of proposals during the last legislative session that would have allowed for early releases of inmates convicted of what lawmakers called low-level crimes. Critics said the term “low-level” was just vague enough to be confusing, but included crimes ranging from drug offenses, to firearms charges. The early release provision was stripped from the bill.</p><p>Florida’s prison population stands at roughly 95,000 inmates. It’s the third largest state prison system in the country. State officials prepare for hemp industry

By The News Service of Florida 

Posted Jun 24 2019 03:20PM EDT

With Gov. Ron DeSantis facing a deadline this week to act on the bill, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services held a final public workshop Monday as it prepares to carry out a measure that would lead to a state hemp program.

The bill (SB 1020) would require the department to create a regulatory framework to address issues such as the licensing of growers and where hemp could be cultivated. DeSantis has until Saturday to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.

The Legislature passed the bill to take advantage of a 2018 federal law that legalized industrial hemp as an agricultural product. With hemp able to be used in numerous products, supporters contend it could be a boon for the state. DeSantis has until Saturday to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.</p><p>The Legislature passed the bill to take advantage of a 2018 federal law that legalized industrial hemp as an agricultural product. With hemp able to be used in numerous products, supporters contend it could be a boon for the state.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-police-find-8-foot-long-boa-constrictor-near-neighborhood" title="Florida police find 8-foot long boa constrictor near neighborhood" data-articleId="414363122" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/cape%20coral%20boa_1561367796760.jpg_7434843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/cape%20coral%20boa_1561367796760.jpg_7434843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/cape%20coral%20boa_1561367796760.jpg_7434843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/cape%20coral%20boa_1561367796760.jpg_7434843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/cape%20coral%20boa_1561367796760.jpg_7434843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Cape Coral Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Florida police find 8-foot long boa constrictor near neighborhood

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jun 24 2019 05:15AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 05:29AM EDT

An 8-foot snake was seen slithering around the entrance of a Florida neighborhood. 

On Sunday, Cape Coral police received an animal complaint and headed out to the intersection of Tropicana Parkway West and NW 29th Place. It was there they found a red-tailed boa constrictor.

Florida Fish and Wildlife was contacted and the long snake was taken into custody, but not before one of the police officers took a selfie with it, according to a Facebook post on the Cape Coral Police Department's social media account. It was there they found a red-tailed boa constrictor.</p><p>Florida Fish and Wildlife was contacted and the long snake was taken into custody, but not before one of the police officers took a selfie with it, according to a Facebook post on the Cape Coral Police Department's social media account . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/boy-scouts-trucker-escape-serious-injury-in-fiery-turnpike-crash" title="Boy Scouts, trucker escape serious injury in fiery crash" data-articleId="414346951" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Trayvon and Lauren Mullen" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Boy Scouts, trucker escape serious injury in fiery crash

By Associated Press 

Posted Jun 23 2019 11:17PM EDT

Authorities say a group of Boy Scouts and a tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury in a fiery crash along Florida's Turnpike.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says seven Boy Scouts and four adults were returning from a camping trip Saturday when their vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer carrying produce near Okeechobee. The Boy Scout group and the truck driver managed to get out before the tractor-trailer burst into flames.

Authorities say one child and one adult suffered slight injuries. Both were treated and released from a local hospital. The Turnpike's southbound lanes were closed for hours. The Turnpike's southbound lanes were closed for hours.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/woman-searching-for-couple-after-capturing-beam-of-light-shining-down-during-engagement-photo-shoot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/wedding%20THUMB_1561417528215.jpg_7438377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Faith Taylor captured a magical moment between a couple while they were taking engagement photos in Yosemite National Park, and is now hoping to give the picture to them. (Photo Credit: Faith Taylor @16faithtaylor via Twitter)" title="wedding THUMB_1561417528215.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman searching for couple after capturing beam of light shining down during engagement photo shoot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_20190624230716"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shame-on-you-starving-scared-puppy-abandoned-by-owners-in-broken-armchair-on-side-of-the-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419_1561413583526_7438210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A puppy is shown eating treats and sitting on a broken armchair as he waited for owners who abandoned him to come back. (Photo credit: Sharon Norton via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Shame on you': Starving, scared puppy abandoned by owners in broken armchair on side of the road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bay-area-hospitals-ask-congress-for-help-fighting-robocall-epidemic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Tampa_ranked_18th_in_the_country_for_rob_3_7400156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NO CALLER ID PHONE ROBOCALL"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bay Area hospitals ask Congress for help fighting robocall epidemic</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light 