<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415476785" data-article-version="1.0">Florida drivers among the worst in the country, study finds</h1>
</header> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415476785").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415476785").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415476785" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. <p>And while we have the 11th highest level of searches for traffic tickets, it's not all bad news: the DUI rate is the lowest in the nation with 2.17 per 1,000 drivers.</p><p>Mississippi took the top spot for the worst drivers, followed by Alabama and California. Meanwhile, the study found Massachusetts had the best drivers in the U.S.</p><p>To read the full findings, <a href="https://smartasset.com/checking-account/states-worst-drivers-2019" target="_blank">click here</a>.</p> 