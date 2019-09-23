The Orlando Police Department told Fox News via email that the 6-year-old was released from custody and returned to the school before being processed at the juvenile center.
The arrest of people under the age of 12 requires officers to get permission from their watch commander — which Turner did not do, the department said.
Kirkland claims that when she told Turner the 6-year-old has sleep apnea, which the family is "working on getting resolved," the officer didn't understand why that would be an excuse for the child.
"He says, 'Well, I have sleep apnea, and I don't behave like that,'" Kirkland claimed the officer told her.
Kirkland questioned how a child could be arrested for kicking somebody.
"How do you do that to a 6-year-old child and because she kicked somebody? ... A literal mug shot of a 6-year-old girl," she said. "No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot."
Turner also reportedly arrested an 8-year-old that day in a separate incident on Thursday, according to WKMG. Baker told the news outlet Turner did not request permission for that child's arrest, either. Authorities said an internal investigation is ongoing.
Kirkland says Kaia is supposed to report to court Oct. 16 and if she doesn't a warrant will be issued for her arrest.
Posted Sep 23 2019 03:50PM EDT
Updated Sep 23 2019 04:14PM EDT
Charges are being dropped against a 6-year-old girl at an Orange County, Florida school after a school resource officer arrested her and another child last week.
School Resource Officer Dennis Turner, who is part of the Orlando Police Department, charged the children in unrelated incidents. They both faced a charge of misdemeanor battery.
The Florida State Attorney in Orlando, Aramis Ayala announced Monday the charges against both children would be dropped, but an administrative matter was preventing her from immediately dropping the charges against the little boy, who is also 6 years old.
Posted Sep 22 2019 06:33PM EDT
Updated Sep 22 2019 09:10PM EDT
Scientists say Hurricane Dorian washed out to sea more than 8,000 sea turtle nests from a Florida wildlife refuge.
The University of Central Florida said Friday that a recent survey conducted at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach shows the storm that brushed Florida's east coast earlier this month washed away 45% of green turtle nests.
Researchers say other turtle species dodged a bullet because the peak of their seasons passed before the storm, unlike green turtles. Dorian washed away 20% or 2,260 of the loggerhead nests from this season, and one leatherback nest.
Posted Sep 21 2019 11:38AM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 03:18PM EDT
This is just too adorable for words.
A video has gone viral of Nala, an autism service dog, cuddling with Donald Duck while visiting Epcot in Disney World.