A woman visiting Florida was arrested after leaving three puppies inside her hot vehicle, two of which died, authorities said.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Penelope Stanley, 54, is charged with three counts of animal cruelty after calls were received reporting that the puppies were inside a Dodge Durango that was parked in a hotel parking lot off of Turkey Lake Road.
Deputies arrived at the hotel just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday and discovered that four windows of the Durango were cracked, but the doors were locked. Inside, they saw a six-month-old Chihuahua, a three-month-old Shepherd, and a six-month-old terrier mix.