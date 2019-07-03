In May, Florida Gulf Coast marine scientist Dr. Mike Parsons warned that blooms of toxic algae would erupt in Florida waters this summer. Now researchers are finding toxic blooms in waterways ranging from the Tampa Bay region through South Florida.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protections is currently monitoring a toxic bloom in Lake Okeechobee near the Port Mayaca Dam. Samples of water in this area just tested as three times too toxic to touch .

Last week, another bloom in Lake Okeechobee near the West Palm Beach canal tested seven times too toxic to touch.