<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <section id="story415577817" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415577817" data-article-version="1.0">Florida law on texting while driving takes effect Monday</h1> </header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415577817-407296815"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415577817-407296815" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-laws-on-texting-while-driving-hemp-take-effect-monday?fbclid=IwAR0VBWR2RFH4XxRpZkt1_aVGq23gjGNwZIMqJFjbDAPjTCparY5bHQxdRcQ">ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415577817").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415577817").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415577817" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines415577817' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/from-texting-to-vaping-new-florida-laws-take-effect-july-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/texting%20vaping%20laws_1561739538609.jpg_7454211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>New Florida laws take effect July 1</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/the-giant-legal-loophole-in-florida-s-soon-to-debut-texting-while-driving-ban"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%204_1558032631478.jpg_7276566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Giant loophole in Fla.'s new texting-driving ban</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - Many of the bills passed by the Florida Legislature will go into effect Monday, impacting drivers, students, patients and immigrants across the state.</p><p>Motorists can be stopped for texting and no other offense, but will only be warned for now. Thousands of low- and middle-income students can start enrolling in voucher programs to attend private and religious schools. Vaping indoors is no longer allowed, and local law enforcement agencies are now required to obey federal immigration authorities' orders to further detain certain immigrants.</p><p>A new fiscal year also begins Monday with a nearly $91 billion budget that increases money for education and the environment.</p><p>On Monday, Florida will become one of the last states to make texting while driving a primary traffic violation under a new law . The measure also bans the use of any handheld wireless communications devices in school and construction zones. Before the measure, officers could only cite drivers for texting if they were pulled over for another traffic offense.</p><p>A first offense for driving while texting will be punishable by a $30 fine, with a second offense costing $60. Court costs and fees would apply, and points will be added to licenses. Up to 18,000 of them can enroll in the $130 million Family Empowerment Scholarship , which marked one of the largest expansions of private-school voucher program in the state's history. It is intended for families with an annual income at 300% of federal poverty guidelines, which means those making no more than $77,250 for a family of four.</p><p>Proponents of the measure say the program gives parents more choices for their children in districts where local public schools are failing, while critics say it will strip away money from cash-strapped public schools.</p><p>A new law regarding so-called sanctuary cities can impact hundreds of thousands of immigrants who are in the custody of local law enforcement. The law requires local governments to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for immigrants who are suspected of being in the country illegally and have been arrested or convicted of a crime. It exempts crime victims and witnesses.</p><p>People who opposed the measure say the law was a politically motivated and will increase anti-immigrant sentiment. The state has the nation's third-largest population of immigrants who are in the country illegally at about 825,000 people, according to the Pew Research Center. A portion of this new law giving power to the state attorney general to sue to force compliance goes into effect on Oct. 1.</p><p>There are two new laws set to take effect Monday but both require the federal government's approval for implementation.</p><p>One of them creates an agricultural hemp program . Known for its oranges, Florida wanted to position itself as a national leader in agricultural hemp after a federal farm bill passed in 2018, giving states the opportunity to develop their own industry. The U.S. Agriculture Department has to review and approve program submissions.</p><p>Hemp is related to marijuana but only has trace amounts of THC, the chemical that makes people high. It has a wide range of uses, from ropes and clothing to building materials and animal feed.</p><p>The other law would give Floridians access to cheaper prescription drugs by creating two programs to import drugs from Canada and from other countries that have not been specified. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old American Coco Gauff qualifies for Wimbledon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cori "Coco" Gauff, a 15-year-old American, has become the youngest player to reach Wimbledon's main draw for women's singles via qualifying in the Open era.</p><p>Gauff made it into the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 victory that lasted just 55 minutes in the final round of qualifying Thursday against Greet Minnen, a 21-year-old from Belgium.</p><p>Gauff is ranked 301st, Minnen 129th.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/police-deland-couple-had-drugs-toddler-in-bug-infested-car" title="Police: DeLand couple had drugs, toddler in bug-infested car" data-articleId="415582271" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(DeLand&nbsp;Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: DeLand couple had drugs, toddler in bug-infested car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a Florida couple had a toddler girl inside a roach-infested car while they were using drugs.</p><p>The DeLand Police Department arrested 30-year-old David Dexter and 28-year-old Christian Wilson on child abuse and drug possession charges.</p><p>The 2-year-old girl was turned over to family after receiving care for a neck wound from a cigarette burn that had attracted insects. Police said the child had numerous scabs and was walking around barefoot inside the vehicle, wearing only a shirt and a soiled diaper.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-drivers-among-the-worst-in-the-country-study-finds" title="Florida drivers among the worst in the country, study finds" data-articleId="415476785" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida drivers among the worst in the country, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This will come as no surprise to anyone who's spent time on Florida's roads: drivers in the Sunshine State are some of the worst in the country.</p><p>According to a study by financial website Smart Asset , Florida tied for fourth place with Nevada and Texas for having the worst drivers in the U.S.</p><p>Last year, the study had Florida in eighth place.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var href="/trending/window-cleaners-don-superhero-costumes-to-cheer-up-sick-kids-in-children-s-hospital"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/vlcsnap-2019-06-29-22h51m40s295_1561863370514_7457712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: SA Window Cleaning Pty Ltd via Storyful" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-29-22h51m40s295_1561863370514.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Window cleaners don superhero costumes to cheer up sick kids in children's hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-arrest-mother-for-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-outside-oklahoma-liquor-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Tulsa County Jail)" title="gretchen markovics_1561843466259.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police arrest mother for leaving baby in hot car outside Oklahoma liquor store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/sheriff-suspect-who-fled-from-traffic-stop-in-custody-dragged-deputy-recovering"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Sheriff__Suspect_who_fled_from_traffic_s_0_7457717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sheriff__Suspect_who_fled_from_traffic_s_0_20190630031858-402429"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sheriff: Suspect who fled from traffic stop in custody; dragged deputy recovering</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-17-year-old-bicyclist-hit-killed-by-drunk-driver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/17_year_old_girl_killed_by_drunk_driver__0_7457720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="17_year_old_girl_killed_by_drunk_driver__0_20190630032525"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: 17-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by drunk driver</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deer-gives-birth-to-rare-triplets-including-albino-fawn-in-montana" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Tracy&#x20;Baker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deer gives birth to rare triplets, including albino fawn, in Montana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/15-year-old-american-coco-gauff-qualifies-for-wimbledon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;practice&#x20;session&#x20;ahead&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;All&#x20;England&#x20;Lawn&#x20;Tennis&#x20;and&#x20;Croquet&#x20;Club&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Clive&#x20;Brunskill&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>15-year-old American Coco Gauff qualifies for Wimbledon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/police-deland-couple-had-drugs-toddler-in-bug-infested-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland%20police%20couple%20arrested_1561929018947.jpg_7458739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;DeLand&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: DeLand couple had drugs, toddler in bug-infested car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-laws-on-texting-while-driving-hemp-take-effect-monday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida law on texting while driving takes effect Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oregon-will-allow-undocumented-immigrants-to-get-licenses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Craig&#x20;Mitchelldyer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oregon will allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 