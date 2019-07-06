A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen in Newberry, near Gainesville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jaxson Prows was last seen in the 2200 block of SW 170 Street in Newberry, wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes.

According to investigators, the little boy may be in the company of 40-year-old Erin Hontz. The two may be traveling in a 2004 beige Toyota Sienna with Florida tag number BZAX67. The vehicle's back driver's side window has been busted and repaired with duct tape.