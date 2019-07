- Jacksonville police shot and killed a man holding a disabled Army veteran in a wheelchair at knifepoint, they said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on State Street near the Ritz Theatre around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, reports FOX 30. Police initially responded out to an “armed aggravated assault” report.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found a man holding a knife to the victim’s neck. Officers said he refused to drop the knife even after they gave a verbal command, according to FOX 30.

The officer feared for the victim’s life and fatally shot the suspect, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. They said the officer was wearing a body camera.

The man in the wheelchair, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 30 he is an Army veteran who calls Jacksonville his home. He explained that he met the suspect this week and the man appeared to be nice and quiet. However, on Wednesday, the victim said the suspect was acting belligerent while holding the knife and threatening to harm people.

According to FOX 30, he told the news outlet that the man charged at him and held the knife to his throat. He recalled hearing an officer yell, “drop the knife,” but the suspect refused and shots were fired, he said.

The victim had a cut on his nose and was taken to the hospital, but was later released.