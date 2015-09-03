< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida officers fatally shoot man holding knife to Army veteran's throat class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417531503-347616194"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417531503-347616194" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 11 2019 12:08PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 08:10AM EDT 08:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-417531503").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-417531503").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417531503" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (FOX 30/FOX 13)</strong> - Jacksonville police shot and killed a man holding a disabled Army veteran in a wheelchair at knifepoint, they said.</p><p>The officer-involved shooting occurred on State Street near the Ritz Theatre around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, <a href="https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/local/jso-officer-shoots-kills-knife-wielding-suspect/965886104">reports FOX 30</a>. Police initially responded out to an “armed aggravated assault” report.</p><p>When law enforcement officers arrived, they found a man holding a knife to the victim’s neck. Officers said he refused to drop the knife even after they gave a verbal command, <a href="https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/local/jso-officer-shoots-kills-knife-wielding-suspect/965886104">according to FOX 30</a>.</p><p>The officer feared for the victim’s life and fatally shot the suspect, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. They said the officer was wearing a body camera.</p><p>The man in the wheelchair, who did not want to be identified, <a href="https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/local/jso-officer-shoots-kills-knife-wielding-suspect/965886104">told FOX 30</a> he is an Army veteran who calls Jacksonville his home. He explained that he met the suspect this week and the man appeared to be nice and quiet. 