Two executives at a Florida-based security products firm were each sentenced to less than a year in prison last week after being convicted of selling sub-par body armor to the U.S. government for American troops.
Don Lounsbury, owner of Tactical Products Group in Boynton Beach, and Andres Lopez-Munoz, the firm's vice president for sales and federal contracting, were found guilty earlier this year by a federal jury in Alexandria, Va., of three counts of wire fraud along with charges of conspiracy to defraud the government and making false statements.
Lounsbury, 50, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and Lopez-Munoz, 35, to four months, the Palm Beach Post reported. Both men faced up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors asked they each be given three years.