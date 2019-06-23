Authorities say a group of Boy Scouts and a tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury in a fiery crash along Florida's Turnpike.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says seven Boy Scouts and four adults were returning from a camping trip Saturday when their vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer carrying produce near Okeechobee. The Boy Scout group and the truck driver managed to get out before the tractor-trailer burst into flames.

Authorities say one child and one adult suffered slight injuries. Both were treated and released from a local hospital. The Turnpike's southbound lanes were closed for hours.