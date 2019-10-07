< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Former lifeguard rescues groom on his wedding day Former lifeguard rescues groom on his wedding day

By FOX 35 Orlando

Posted Oct 07 2019 06:16AM EDT id="photoCarousel-431521560" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431521560-431521544"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/cocoa%20beach%20rescue_1570443285943.jpg_7689364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/cocoa%20beach%20rescue_1570443285943.jpg_7689364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/cocoa%20beach%20rescue_1570443285943.jpg_7689364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/cocoa%20beach%20rescue_1570443285943.jpg_7689364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/cocoa%20beach%20rescue_1570443285943.jpg_7689364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431521560-431521544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/cocoa%20beach%20rescue_1570443285943.jpg_7689364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/cocoa%20beach%20rescue_1570443285943.jpg_7689364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, COCOA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35) (FOX 35)</strong> - A groom and his friends were pulled to safety by a former lifeguard on the day of the wedding.</p><p>Sonia Taylor, who lives on Cocoa Beach, said she was out on Saturday when she noticed a group of friends struggling in the water.</p><p>"I've been caught in a rip tide and it's really hard not to panic, and these guys aren't very used to the water that much, so I think they just panicked," the former lifeguard said.</p><p>Taylor jumped into action, bringing the men boogie boards and helping them swim back to shore.</p><p>"Three were hurting," she said. "One was sick to his stomach because he had swallowed so much salt water."</p> <div id='continue-text-431521560' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431521560' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431521560' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431521560', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431521560'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>After Taylor got the men to safety, she realized it was a very important day for them.</p><p>"He said, 'If you hadn't have given me that boogie board, I don't know if I would've made it.' He's like, 'It's a really important day for me to be alive,' and I look over and I see the chapel and I'm like, 'Are you getting married?' And he says, 'Yeah I'm the groom.' And I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't.'"</p><p>Taylor said the man got married that same day.</p><p>"I'm just glad they were all safe," she said. Divers had to carefully carve their pumpkins beneath the surface." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Divers carve pumpkins underwater for Florida Keys contest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 07:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A group of scuba divers submerged 30 feet beneath the surface to sculpt jack-o-lanterns during the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest in the Florida Keys.</p><p>Detroit's Josephine Walker and Stephanie McClary crafted moray eels embracing a heart to win the competition this weekend at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.</p><p>Other carvings included stingrays, an octopus, jellyfish, a "Protect Our Coral" message, and traditional toothy grins.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/delta-woman-without-ticket-boards-plane-at-orlando-airport" title="Delta: Woman without ticket boards plane at Orlando airport" data-articleId="431520051" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Delta: Woman without ticket boards plane at Orlando airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 05:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Delta Airlines says a woman was able to board one of its planes at a Florida airport without a ticket and was removed, delaying the flight.</p><p>The airline apologized in a statement Sunday for the three-hour delay on its Orlando-Atlanta flight. The woman was taken off the plane, and officials screened all passengers again.</p><p>Delta says it's working with law enforcement and with the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation. It was not clear how the woman boarded the plane Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/disney-guests-stuck-on-new-skyliner-gondolas-due-to-possible-malfunction" title="Disney guests evacuated from new Skyliner gondolas" data-articleId="431423391" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: @galxty/Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney guests evacuated from new Skyliner gondolas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walt Disney World park-goers were stuck for hours aboard the Florida resort's newly launched aerial cable car system Saturday night, prompting firefighters to lift people from the gondolas to bring them back to the ground. There were no reported injuries.</p><p>Riders reported being stuck as long as three hours as rescuers worked their way up to evacuate the Disney Skyliner. 