<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill banning bans on plastic straws Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill banning bans on plastic straws DeSantis vetoes bill banning bans on plastic straws"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406224786.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406224786");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406224786-404460002"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/straw%20ban%20ban%2010pkg_WTVT8b89_186.mp4.00_01_01_01.Still003_1556764540856.jpg_7209647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/straw%20ban%20ban%2010pkg_WTVT8b89_186.mp4.00_01_01_01.Still003_1556764540856.jpg_7209647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/straw%20ban%20ban%2010pkg_WTVT8b89_186.mp4.00_01_01_01.Still003_1556764540856.jpg_7209647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/straw%20ban%20ban%2010pkg_WTVT8b89_186.mp4.00_01_01_01.Still003_1556764540856.jpg_7209647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/straw%20ban%20ban%2010pkg_WTVT8b89_186.mp4.00_01_01_01.Still003_1556764540856.jpg_7209647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406224786-404460002" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/straw%20ban%20ban%2010pkg_WTVT8b89_186.mp4.00_01_01_01.Still003_1556764540856.jpg_7209647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/straw%20ban%20ban%2010pkg_WTVT8b89_186.mp4.00_01_01_01.Still003_1556764540856.jpg_7209647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/straw%20ban%20ban%2010pkg_WTVT8b89_186.mp4.00_01_01_01.Still003_1556764540856.jpg_7209647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/straw%20ban%20ban%2010pkg_WTVT8b89_186.mp4.00_01_01_01.Still003_1556764540856.jpg_7209647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By News Service of Florida
Posted May 10 2019 09:02PM EDT
Updated May 10 2019 09:10PM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-406224786").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-406224786").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406224786" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - In his first veto, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday rejected a bill that would have blocked local governments from banning plastic straws.</p><p>DeSantis, siding with environmental groups and local governments, vetoed the measure (HB 771) just hours after formally receiving it from the Legislature. The bill initially focused on recycling issues but later was expanded to include a five-year moratorium on bans or regulations of plastic straws.</p><p>“A number of Florida municipalities, including Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach and Miami Beach, have enacted ordinances prohibiting single-use plastic straws,” DeSantis wrote in a veto message. “These measures have not, as far as I can tell, frustrated any state policy or harmed the state’s interests. In fact, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has encouraged Florida residents, schools and businesses to reduce plastic straw use.</p><p>“Under these circumstances, the state should simply allow local communities to address this issue through the political process. Citizens who oppose plastic straw ordinances can seek recourse by electing people who share their views.”</p><p>Banning plastic straws has been a controversial issue in Florida and other parts of the country, with environmental groups contending that straws cause massive amounts of pollution and kill marine life. Also, groups such as the Florida League of Cities objected during this year's legislative session to proposals that would have prevented local governments from imposing bans --- what is known generally as "preempting" local control. In a February blog post, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association urged hospitality businesses to take steps such as providing plastic straws only when requested by customers and considering the use of straws made of other materials.</p><p>The association said businesses that have multiple locations can find it “confusing and burdensome” when some local governments regulate plastic straws and others do not.</p><p>“Every business should be free to serve its customers in the lawful manner in which it sees fit,” the blog post said. “Some companies decide that providing disposable items such as straws does not fit with their culture and identity. Others may take a different approach, and there is space for both in Florida.”</p><p>In addition to the veto on the plastic-straw issue, DeSantis signed seven bills Friday.</p><p>The included a bill (HB 7098) that will carry out a constitutional amendment about death benefits for law-enforcement officers, firefighters, other first responders and military members who are killed while on duty. The constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 7, was approved by voters in November.</p><p>Also, DeSantis signed a measure (HB 523) that clears the way for the public Halifax Hospital Medical Center to open a hospital in Deltona after a legal battle. Similarly, the other bills involve issues in specific areas of the state. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida mother arrested after hundreds of bugs crawl out of child's backpack</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 10:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 10 2019 01:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida mother has been arrested after a child in her care showed up to school in dirty clothes and a backpack filled with "hundreds" of bugs, deputies said.</p><p>Jessica Nicole Stevenson, 33, was arrested and charged with five felony counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.</p><p>According to the Orlando Sentinel , staff at Bagdad Elementary School took notice of the second-graders clothes, which they said she had been wearing for a week straight, and were said to be soiled and caked with filth. An employee had given the girl new clothes and took the old ones. The girl reportedly told the staff member that she didn't know when her last bath or shower had been.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/massive-alligator-does-death-roll-during-wrestling-match-with-florida-deputies" title="Massive alligator does 'death roll' during 'wrestling match' with Florida deputies" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Watch__The_gator__death_roll__0_7242643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Watch__The_gator__death_roll__0_7242643_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Watch__The_gator__death_roll__0_7242643_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Watch__The_gator__death_roll__0_7242643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Watch__The_gator__death_roll__0_7242643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A large gator was looking for love a little too close for comfort near a Florida school bus stop." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Massive alligator does 'death roll' during 'wrestling match' with Florida deputies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 06:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 10 2019 07:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A large gator was looking for love a little too close for comfort near a Florida school bus stop.</p><p>Collier County deputies said they received the call regarding the 9-foot male gator in a Golden Gate neighborhood.</p><p>“Kids were waiting nearby at their bus stop,” according to an agency Facebook post, “but we’re pretty sure this critter wasn’t heading to school.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-mother-arrested-for-abandoning-newborn-in-dumpster-deputies-say" title="Florida mother arrested for abandoning newborn in dumpster, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Rafaelle%20Alessandra%20Carbalho%20Sousa_1557482255929.jpg_7242609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Rafaelle%20Alessandra%20Carbalho%20Sousa_1557482255929.jpg_7242609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Rafaelle%20Alessandra%20Carbalho%20Sousa_1557482255929.jpg_7242609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Rafaelle%20Alessandra%20Carbalho%20Sousa_1557482255929.jpg_7242609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Rafaelle%20Alessandra%20Carbalho%20Sousa_1557482255929.jpg_7242609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida mother arrested for abandoning newborn in dumpster, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 05:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in South Florida said they've arrested the mother of a newborn girl was found abandoned alive inside a trash bin.</p><p>The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa, and identified her as the mother's child. She faces an attempted murder charge. </p><p>Officials said two people walking in the Boca Entrada apartment complex near Boca Raton Wednesday morning and heard crying coming from a bin. That's where they found the baby. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Manatee_NAACP_president_forcibly_removed_0_7245427_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Manatee_NAACP_president_forcibly_removed_0_7245427_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Manatee_NAACP_president_forcibly_removed_0_7245427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Manatee_NAACP_president_forcibly_removed_0_7245427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Manatee County NAACP president accuses Bradenton officer of intimidation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/off-duty-deputy-records-florida-man-standing-in-sunroof-while-traveling-on-i-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/fhp_maninsunroof_jpg_1557527517335_7245435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/fhp_maninsunroof_jpg_1557527517335_7245435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/fhp_maninsunroof_jpg_1557527517335_7245435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/fhp_maninsunroof_jpg_1557527517335_7245435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/fhp_maninsunroof_jpg_1557527517335_7245435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Off-duty deputy records Florida man standing in sunroof while traveling on I-4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dogs-strut-in-fashion-show-for-florida-poodle-rescue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/dog%20with%20bow_1557527089715.jpg_7245425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/dog%20with%20bow_1557527089715.jpg_7245425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/dog%20with%20bow_1557527089715.jpg_7245425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/dog%20with%20bow_1557527089715.jpg_7245425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/dog%20with%20bow_1557527089715.jpg_7245425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dogs strut in fashion show for Florida Poodle Rescue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-claims-self-defense-after-allegedly-stabbing-man-who-spit-on-his-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Man_claims_self_defense_in_road_rage_sta_3_7245412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Man_claims_self_defense_in_road_rage_sta_3_7245412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Man_claims_self_defense_in_road_rage_sta_3_7245412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Man_claims_self_defense_in_road_rage_sta_3_7245412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/Man_claims_self_defense_in_road_rage_sta_3_7245412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man claims self-defense after allegedly stabbing man who spit on his car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/salon-ships-clipped-hair-coloring-products-to-canada-for-recycling" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Salon ships clipped hair, coloring products to Canada for recycling 