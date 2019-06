- A major north Florida interchange is closed after a truck crashed into an overpass along Interstate 75.

According to the state Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-75 are closed after the crash, along with westbound lanes of Interstate 10.

News 4 in Jacksonville reported that a semi-truck had caused significant damage to the overpass. The view from FDOT cameras showed troopers and other officials apparently inspecting the span.

Westbound I-10 traffic was being diverted at U.S. 41.

Northbound I-75 traffic was being rerouted all the way at U.S. 90 in Lake City. Southbound traffic was being diverted at State Road 136.

Continue reading below

Traffic is badly delayed throughout the entire area. Drivers should avoid those roadways if possible.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the truck driver or the circumstances around the crash.