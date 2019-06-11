< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 15 snakes, North America's longest, released in North Florida 2-year-old snake awaiting release. Photo credit: Rachel Hancock Davis / TNC 2-year-old snake awaiting release. Photo credit: Rachel Hancock Davis / TNC 2-year-old snake awaiting release. Photo credit: Rachel Hancock Davis / TNC Brooke Talley (FWC) releasing an indigo snake at the entrance to a gopher tortoise burrow. Photo credit: Tim Donovan / TNC Brooke Talley (FWC) releasing an indigo snake at the entrance to a gopher tortoise burrow. Photo credit: Tim Donovan / TNC Eastern Indigo Snake just after release in July 2017. Photo credit: Tim Donovan / TNC 2-year-old snake awaiting release. Photo credit: Rachel Hancock Davis / TNC Brooke Talley (FWC) releasing an indigo snake at the entrance to a gopher tortoise burrow. Photo credit: Tim Donovan / TNC Eastern Indigo Snake just after release in July 2017. Photo credit: Tim Donovan / TNC TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and its numerous partners have teamed up to release 15 eastern indigo snakes at The Nature Conservancy's Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve in Bristol, Florida.

The non-venomous snake is the longest snake native to North America at over 8 feet long. The Endangered Species Act lists the eastern indigo as a threatened species due to loss of habitat and fragmentation. In fact, the snake was last seen in 1982 before the release program began. 

This is the third release of a 10-year commitment to the snake's recovery, started in 2017.

Wildlife officals say they snakes are important to their native, the southern longleaf pine forest. The eastern indigo's role is to provide balance to the wildlife, feeding on many small animals. 

The 15 snakes released Tuesday are roughly 2 years old, after being bred by the Central Florida Zoo's Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation. Auburn University's Natural Heritage Program has also been on site monitoring the released snakes and helping to continue to rebuild their environment.

Moving forwards, the FWC and others involved hope to continue more releases and eventually find evidence of reproduction by the snakes. More Florida News Stories Two giraffes struck by lightning, killed instantaneously at Florida safari © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Two giraffes struck by lightning, killed instantaneously at Florida safari

Posted Jun 11 2019 01:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 02:07PM EDT

Two giraffes at a south Florida died instanteously after being struck by lightning on May 3rd.

According to the Lion Country Safari, two giraffes were struck by lightning and killed in the evening as storms rolled through the area. The two giraffes killed were 10-year-old Lily and 1-year-old Jioni. The safari said that medical examination revealed that the deaths were instantaneous. 

The safari also said that giraffes are not normally confined to covered pastures or pens, as naturalistic habitats featuring wide-open spaces are similar to the savannah habitat that giraffes have in the wild. Giraffes are listed as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Two of the subspecies, the African Giraffe and Rothschild's giraffe, are listed as 'endangered.' The safari said that medical examination revealed that the deaths were instantaneous. 

The safari also said that giraffes are not normally confined to covered pastures or pens, as naturalistic habitats featuring wide-open spaces are similar to the savannah habitat that giraffes have in the wild. Giraffes are listed as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Two of the subspecies, the African Giraffe and Rothschild's giraffe, are listed as 'endangered.' © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Florida governor signs bill for foreign drug importation

By CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press

Posted Jun 11 2019 12:59PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 01:01PM EDT

Floridians could eventually gain access to cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and other foreign countries under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, if the federal government gives it a green light.

The Republican governor signed the bill in The Villages, home to one of the state's largest retirement-age communities. The U.S. overall spends 30% to 190% more on prescription drugs than other developed countries and pays up to 174% more for the same prescription drug, according to a legislative bill analysis.

The legislation allows creation of two prescription drug importation programs subject to strict regulation: one involving importing drugs from Canada and a second calling for drugs to be brought in from unspecified other countries to be chosen later. Florida governor signs bill for foreign drug importation

By CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press

Posted Jun 11 2019 12:59PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 01:01PM EDT

Floridians could eventually gain access to cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and other foreign countries under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, if the federal government gives it a green light.

The Republican governor signed the bill in The Villages, home to one of the state's largest retirement-age communities. The U.S. overall spends 30% to 190% more on prescription drugs than other developed countries and pays up to 174% more for the same prescription drug, according to a legislative bill analysis.

The legislation allows creation of two prescription drug importation programs subject to strict regulation: one involving importing drugs from Canada and a second calling for drugs to be brought in from unspecified other countries to be chosen later. Lawmakers push to make Pulse a national memorial

Posted Jun 10 2019 08:20PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 08:43AM EDT

Pulse victims, survivors, loved ones and community leaders gathered in front of the temporary memorial on Monday, showing their support for a major announcement. 

Only days before the third anniversary of the worst attack on gay people in the U.S., members of central Florida's congressional delegation said Monday they were introducing legislation that would designate as a national memorial the gay nightclub where 49 people were massacred by a supporter of the Islamic State.

U.S. Reps. Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy, both Democrats, said at a ceremony outside the former nightclub that the designation will preserve and protect Pulse for future generations and give it the federal recognition it deserves. Featured Videos

Forbici brings 'scissor pizza' to Hyde Park

Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom

Pause or proceed? Hillsborough school board to discuss Native American mascot changes

Despite low odds, experts warn being struck by lightning is not worth the risk Most Recent

15 snakes, North America's longest, released in North Florida

No signs of foul play in baby's death, St. Pete police say

Florida governor signs bill for foreign drug importation

'World's largest Christmas light maze' planned for Tropicana Field

Trooper hurt after Spring Hill driver runs stop sign id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/indigo-snake-release-florida-2019" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Two%20year%20old%20snake%20awaiting%20release%20credit%20Rachel%20Hancock%20Davis-TNC_1560275127050.jpg_7383284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Two%20year%20old%20snake%20awaiting%20release%20credit%20Rachel%20Hancock%20Davis-TNC_1560275127050.jpg_7383284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Two%20year%20old%20snake%20awaiting%20release%20credit%20Rachel%20Hancock%20Davis-TNC_1560275127050.jpg_7383284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Two%20year%20old%20snake%20awaiting%20release%20credit%20Rachel%20Hancock%20Davis-TNC_1560275127050.jpg_7383284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Two%20year%20old%20snake%20awaiting%20release%20credit%20Rachel%20Hancock%20Davis-TNC_1560275127050.jpg_7383284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2-year-old&#x20;snake&#x20;awaiting&#x20;release&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Hancock&#x20;Davis&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;TNC&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>15 snakes, North America's longest, released in North Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-signs-of-foul-play-in-baby-s-death-st-pete-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No signs of foul play in baby's death, St. Pete police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-governor-signs-bill-for-foreign-drug-importation-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/27/prescription%20drugs%20stock%20photo_1524849005103.jpg_5426970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/27/prescription%20drugs%20stock%20photo_1524849005103.jpg_5426970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/27/prescription%20drugs%20stock%20photo_1524849005103.jpg_5426970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/27/prescription%20drugs%20stock%20photo_1524849005103.jpg_5426970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/27/prescription%20drugs%20stock%20photo_1524849005103.jpg_5426970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida governor signs bill for foreign drug importation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/enchant-christmas-tropicana-field-plans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Enchant-Christmas-The-Great-Search_1560269965657_7382734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Enchant-Christmas-The-Great-Search_1560269965657_7382734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Enchant-Christmas-The-Great-Search_1560269965657_7382734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Enchant-Christmas-The-Great-Search_1560269965657_7382734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Enchant-Christmas-The-Great-Search_1560269965657_7382734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Enchant&#x20;Christmas" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'World's largest Christmas light maze' planned for Tropicana Field</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/trooper-hurt-after-spring-hill-driver-runs-stop-sign" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Trooper%20cruiser.jpeg_1560267083584.jpg_7382720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Trooper%20cruiser.jpeg_1560267083584.jpg_7382720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Trooper%20cruiser.jpeg_1560267083584.jpg_7382720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Trooper%20cruiser.jpeg_1560267083584.jpg_7382720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Trooper%20cruiser.jpeg_1560267083584.jpg_7382720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FHP&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trooper hurt after Spring Hill driver runs stop sign</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 