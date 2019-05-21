Walt Disney World fans looking to check out “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” who are staying at a Disney hotel can get a chance to participate in Extra, Extra Magic Hours.

The Disney Parks Blog announced that for a limited time the Extra, Extra Magic Hours will be available to hotel guests that give them access to some of the Walt Disney World parks before the general public is allowed entry.

Starting Sept. 1 until Nov. 2, Disney World guests can take part in the Extra, Extra Magic Hours at the Hollywood Studios Park from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. That includes access to the new Toy Story Land as well as “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” But access to the “Star Wars” portion will still be subject to capacity, according to the blog.