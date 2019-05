- Law enforcement agencies across the country had a message for a Jacksonville officer who is trying to overcome a recent tragedy: We got your back, Jack.

In December, Jack Adams, a motorcycle officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was in the vehicle with his family when they were struck by a drunk driver. His wife, Cathy Adams, who also worked for the agency, died in the crash. Their two children had minor injuries. According to WJXT, Officer Adams has been in physical therapy.

In a video shared by the agency on its Facebook page, numerous agencies from Florida and as far as Arizona, said they had Jack’s back. It also includes players and mascots from local sports teams. They even included actor Erik Estrada.

“We are wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery,” said one officer with the Des Moines, Iowa police department.

“If there is anything you need at all you can contact us directly,” said a deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Continue reading below

Even Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance. “We’ve got your back, Jack.”

The advertising agency behind the video compilation, 5ivecanons, said they wanted to “tell a story of love and hope to Office Jack Adams.” The agency donated hundreds of hours of time and resources to create the piece – at no cost to any agency or individual.

“I've personally seen a few hundred times, and still to this day it gives me goosebumps and tears,” said Adam Schaffer with 5ivecanons. “[We] donated all of our time and resources to make this piece, and to help our community when it needed it. It was an honor and a gift to us, to help put this together.

Watch the full video below: