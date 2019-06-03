< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> Plant-based products threaten Florida's dairy farmers 03 2019 10:43PM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 03 2019 04:29PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 10:43PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 10:53PM EDT LECANTO, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - Dairy farmer Dale McClellan has watched milk products evolve over the years.</p><p>His company, M&B Products sells cow's milk to hospitals and schools across Florida.</p><p>"We sell from Leon County all the way to Dade County. We sell from Pinellas County over to Osceola County," said McClellan.</p><p>But non-dairy competitors are increasingly popular.</p><p>"The industry is evolving and, in my opinion, some ways for the worst. We had 350 dairy farms in the state of Florida. We're down to 79 now," said McClellan.</p> <div id='continue-text-410588872' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-410588872' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410588872' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410588872', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410588872'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>According to Nielsen research, sales of traditional cow's milk declined 6% last year while sales of plant-based alternatives went up 9%. McClellan feels some of that is due to misinformation. </p><p>"We have a lot of ads out there telling people that a lot of plant-based products are better than milk and there's nothing farther from the truth," said McClellan.</p><p>"They're trying to taste like milk and look like milk but they're not," added said Andrea McClellan, the general manager of M&B products.</p><p>Tampa General Hospital registered dietician Meghann Scholl says she thinks cow's milk products will never disappear. She believes both products have positives. </p><p>"The plant-based milks will provide you lots of fiber, plant-based vitamins and minerals, plant-based protein, so it's a good addition to someone's diet for just general health and well-being. Your cow's milk gives you a lot more nutrition bang-for-your-buck when you're talking about the amount of nutrients and the quality of those nutrients," explained Scholl.</p><p>Dale McClellan hopes the dairy industry rallies to fight for its future before the next Florida dairy farm disappears for good.</p><p>"We need to represent ourselves. We have a good product. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-high-grieves-sudden-loss-of-new-wrestling-coach" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/School_grieves_sudden_loss_of_wrestling__2_7349405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/School_grieves_sudden_loss_of_wrestling__2_7349405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/School_grieves_sudden_loss_of_wrestling__2_7349405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/School_grieves_sudden_loss_of_wrestling__2_7349405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/School_grieves_sudden_loss_of_wrestling__2_7349405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sarasota High grieves sudden loss of new wrestling coach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tpd-eyeing-major-body-camera-expansion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tampa_PD_could_add_400_body_cameras_0_7349199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tampa_PD_could_add_400_body_cameras_0_7349199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tampa_PD_could_add_400_body_cameras_0_7349199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tampa_PD_could_add_400_body_cameras_0_7349199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tampa_PD_could_add_400_body_cameras_0_7349199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>TPD eyeing major body camera expansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harrison-ford-says-indiana-jones-5-should-begin-filming-next-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_harrisonfordspielbergfile_060319_1559605934342_7348418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_harrisonfordspielbergfile_060319_1559605934342_7348418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_harrisonfordspielbergfile_060319_1559605934342_7348418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_harrisonfordspielbergfile_060319_1559605934342_7348418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_harrisonfordspielbergfile_060319_1559605934342_7348418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Harrison&#x20;Ford&#x20;and&#x20;Steven&#x20;Spielberg&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;AFI&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harrison Ford says 'Indiana Jones 5' should begin filming next year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hart-drivers-walk-out-of-board-meeting-about-safety" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__1_7348118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__1_7348118_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__1_7348118_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__1_7348118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__1_7348118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HART drivers walk out of board meeting about safety</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/alligator-crashes-picnic-at-university-of-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/alligator-crashes-picnic-Florida_1559598948003_7348010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/alligator-crashes-picnic-Florida_1559598948003_7348010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/alligator-crashes-picnic-Florida_1559598948003_7348010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/alligator-crashes-picnic-Florida_1559598948003_7348010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/alligator-crashes-picnic-Florida_1559598948003_7348010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alligator crashes picnic at University of Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 