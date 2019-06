- A 15-year-old girl in South Florida is in a coma after police said she was sexually assaulted at a party and given drugs.

Miramar police arrested 18-year-old Jorge Martinez and charged him with sexual battery, giving a controlled substance to a minor, and making or publishing child pornography.

According to an arrest report, the victim had a party at her house on Monday night. Information about the party was posted publicly to social media.

Martinez, who did not know the victim, showed up to the home. Witnesses said they saw him giving her two Percocet pills.

Partygoers eventually made their way to the house where Martinez was staying. Witnesses said he was offering to sell the pills at both locations.

Police said Martinez posted a video to his Instagram story, which appeared to show a naked girl lying face down and not moving on a couch.

In the video, Martinez could be heard saying he had sex with her "but the Perc got her knocked out bro," according to the arrest report.

Investigators said the victim's friends recognized her in the video and went to search for her.

They eventually found the 15-year-old with blue lips and not breathing in the home. She was taken to Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, and later airlifted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

Police said the teen is in "very critical" condition and remains in a coma.

Martinez eventually admitted to officers that he was with the victim at the home and posted the video to his Instagram account.

He is being held on $550,000 bond.