<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415070005" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415070005" data-article-version="1.0">Police: 15-year-old girl in coma after sexual assault at party</h1> </header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415070005-415069666"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/jorge%20martinez%20mug_1561655379346.jpg_7450643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/jorge%20martinez%20mug_1561655379346.jpg_7450643_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/jorge%20martinez%20mug_1561655379346.jpg_7450643_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/jorge%20martinez%20mug_1561655379346.jpg_7450643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/jorge%20martinez%20mug_1561655379346.jpg_7450643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Broward Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Broward Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415070005-415069666" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/jorge%20martinez%20mug_1561655379346.jpg_7450643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/jorge%20martinez%20mug_1561655379346.jpg_7450643_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/jorge%20martinez%20mug_1561655379346.jpg_7450643_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/police-15-year-old-girl-in-coma-after-sexual-assault-at-party">FOX 13 News staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415070005").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415070005").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415070005" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIRAMAR, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A 15-year-old girl in South Florida is in a coma after police said she was sexually assaulted at a party and given drugs.</p><p>Miramar police arrested 18-year-old Jorge Martinez and charged him with sexual battery, giving a controlled substance to a minor, and making or publishing child pornography.</p><p>According to an arrest report, the victim had a party at her house on Monday night. Information about the party was posted publicly to social media.</p><p>Martinez, who did not know the victim, showed up to the home. Witnesses said they saw him giving her two Percocet pills.</p><p>Partygoers eventually made their way to the house where Martinez was staying. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/desantis-signs-bills-to-curb-human-trafficking-allow-needle-exchange-programs-for-drug-users" title="DeSantis signs bills to curb human trafficking, allow needle exchange programs for drug users" data-articleId="415052929" > <h4>DeSantis signs bills to curb human trafficking, allow needle exchange programs for drug users</h4> </a> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Saunders, Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed 15 bills, including a measure that allows needle-exchange programs across the state and a plan to help curb human trafficking.</p><p>The needle-exchange bill (SB 366) is aimed at preventing the spread of diseases such as HIV by intravenous drug users and builds off a Miami-Dade County pilot program that lawmakers authorized in 2016. src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis signs bills to curb human trafficking, allow needle exchange programs for drug users</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Saunders, Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed 15 bills, including a measure that allows needle-exchange programs across the state and a plan to help curb human trafficking.</p><p>The needle-exchange bill (SB 366) is aimed at preventing the spread of diseases such as HIV by intravenous drug users and builds off a Miami-Dade County pilot program that lawmakers authorized in 2016. Lawmakers were told this spring that the pilot, run by the University of Miami, had taken 275,000 used syringes off the streets.</p><p>The bill, spearheaded by Sen. Oscar Braynon, D-Miami Gardens, Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, and Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando, will allow county commissions throughout the state to approve needle-exchange programs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/13-foot-hammerhead-shark-seen-in-shallow-waters-of-florida-beach" title="13-foot hammerhead shark seen in shallow waters of Florida beach" data-articleId="415001717" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/navarre%20hammerhead%203_1561629937170.jpg_7449328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/navarre%20hammerhead%203_1561629937170.jpg_7449328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/navarre%20hammerhead%203_1561629937170.jpg_7449328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/navarre%20hammerhead%203_1561629937170.jpg_7449328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/navarre%20hammerhead%203_1561629937170.jpg_7449328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Navarre Beach Fire Rescue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>13-foot hammerhead shark seen in shallow waters of Florida beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A hammerhead shark was spotted a bit too close to a Florida beach.</p><p>First responders with Navarre Beach Fire Rescue posted images Tuesday of the shark’s fins peeking up above the beach waters. They said the hammerhead shark was about 13 feet long. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/doctor-warns-know-the-signs-of-flesh-eating-bacteria-infection" title="Doctor warns: Know the signs of flesh-eating bacteria infection" data-articleId="414949089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Know_the_signs_of_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7448269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Know_the_signs_of_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7448269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Know_the_signs_of_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7448269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Know_the_signs_of_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7448269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Know_the_signs_of_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7448269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Indiana teen contracted so-called flesh-eating bacteria during a vacation in Destin, Florida. Within days, she was forced to have surgery to save her leg." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Doctor warns: Know the signs of flesh-eating bacteria infection</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Indiana teen contracted so-called flesh-eating bacteria during a vacation in Destin, Florida . <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="mod-wrapper"> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> 