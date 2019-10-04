The largest python ever caught in Florida was back in 2013. The female python was over 18 feet, 8 inches long and weighed 128 pounds.
"Capturing large adult females is critical because it prevents them from potentially adding an average of 30 to 60 hatchlings to the population each time they breed," FWC said in a statement.
Two days after making the impressive catch, FWC snagged their 900th python.
Environmentalists say the invasive species is responsible for killing deer, alligators and other important wildlife in the area. Their presence is causing lasting damage to the ecosystem.
Posted Oct 04 2019 06:09PM EDT
A veteran of Miami-Dade’s police department has become a Georgia county’s first female police chief.
News outlets report Mirtha V. Ramos will step into the role for the DeKalb County police department on Nov. 4.
Ramos has worked at the Florida department for 22 years and has held several roles, including division chief, major and captain. A statement by DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says Ramos oversaw more than 1,000 employees in four police districts while in Florida.
Posted Oct 04 2019 04:51PM EDT
Updated Oct 04 2019 05:01PM EDT
After the familiar nightmare about oversleeping and missing a final exam or a big job interview, waking up usually brings relief. But for 21-year-old Deandre Somerville the nightmare came after he actually overslept for jury service in a Florida courtroom. A judge later punished him with a 10 day jail sentence.
A judge sentenced Somerville to the jail time, plus one year on probation and 150 hours of community service after he failed to serve on a jury Aug. 21. Somerville was released Sunday and has a hearing scheduled Friday.
Somerville, who works at afterschool programs for the city of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department, received his first ever summons for jury duty over the summer. It was also his first time ever going to the courthouse and sitting in a courtroom. He described it as a little intimidating and a little boring. After a long day of sitting and waiting, Somerville said he was picked to serve as a juror on a civil case and was told to return the following day at 9 a.m.
Posted Oct 04 2019 01:28AM EDT
Updated Oct 04 2019 06:42PM EDT
A family says a happy celebration with Universal Orlando employees was tainted with hate when one of the characters flashed a racist symbol in a photo.
“When you see this happen to your child in motion – it’s devastating. It’s very heartbreaking,” said Tiffiney Zinger.
Zinger says it happened back in March, during a character breakfast. Her two kids were taking photos with people in Minion costumes.In a video provided by the Zingers’ attorneys, you see the person dressed as Gru place his hand on Zinger’s 7-year-old daughter’s shoulder. Then he makes an “Okay” gesture, which has become a symbol of white supremacy.