<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409850789" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="VIDEO_PLAYER_STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409850789" data-article-version="1.0">Shark follows woman swimming off Panama City Beach</h1> </header> <strong class='dateline'>PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (STORYFUL)</strong> - A woman swimming off the coast of Panama City Beach had no idea she was being followed by a shark. <aside id='related-headlines409850789' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island"> <span>Hammerhead shark circles boat off Anna Maria</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-deputies-spot-shark-and-gator-in-the-same-creek"> <span>Deputies spot shark and gator in the same creek</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/great-white-shark-swims-up-next-to-florida-charter-boat"> <span>Great white shark swims next to charter boat</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/fisherman-catches-and-releases-massive-tiger-shark-off-sanibel"> <span>Fisherman catches massive tiger shark off Sanibel</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/alachua%20county%20so_gator%20shark%20creek_052019_1558373580350.png_7291351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Deputies spot shark and gator in the same creek</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/great-white-shark-swims-up-next-to-florida-charter-boat"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Great_white_shark_swims_near_charter_boa_0_7215302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Great white shark swims next to charter boat</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/fisherman-catches-and-releases-massive-tiger-shark-off-sanibel"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/ELLIOTSUDAL_TIGERSHARK2_050119_1556744450613_7207455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Fisherman catches massive tiger shark off Sanibel</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (STORYFUL)</strong> - A woman swimming off the coast of Panama City Beach had no idea she was being followed by a shark.</p><p>Stan Battles was enjoying the view across the water from the 28th-floor balcony of his vacation condo on Wednesday when things took a dramatic turn.</p><p>Battles had noticed a shark in the water, swimming around in the sea grass. That changed, he said, when a woman swam by, right over the shark. As the shark began circling the swimmer, Battles started recording the ominous scene.</p><p>At first the women is unaware, continuing to swim as the shark looms. Eventually, someone on shore sees the shark, and warning shouts can be heard. Central Florida dials up new area code By The News Service of Florida staff Posted May 30 2019 01:26PM EDT Updated May 30 2019 01:27PM EDT With the 407 area code running out of numbers, a new 689 area code will begin Tuesday in parts of Central Florida. The state Public Service Commission last year approved moving ahead with the new area code. The change is what is known as an "overlay" of the 407 and 321 area codes in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and parts of Lake and Volusia counties. Customers will be assigned numbers with the 689 area code when they request new service or additional lines. Numbers will not change for current customers with 407 and 321 area codes, while 10-digit dialing will continue to be required for local calls. Teachers get discounts at Disney World hotels this summer Posted May 30 2019 12:34PM EDT Updated May 30 2019 02:16PM EDT Disney has a pretty sweet deal for teachers when school's out this summer! From now until September 3, those in the teaching profession are eligible for a special discounted room rate at seven of the Disney Springs resort area hotels located at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Mysterious 19th-century shipwreck discovered by accident in Gulf of Mexico By James Rogers, FOX News Posted May 30 2019 11:52AM EDT Updated May 30 2019 12:25PM EDT A mysterious 19th-century shipwreck has been discovered by researchers testing underwater drone equipment in the Gulf of Mexico. A team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aboard the exploration vessel Okeanos Explorer was testing the equipment on May 16 when the wreck was spotted. Sonar on the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) "Deep Discoverer" picked up what appeared to be the shape of a shipwreck, prompting the NOAA researchers to take a closer look. More Florida News Stories Marine life is prevalent on the wreck except on the copper sheathing. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wwe-star-arrested-for-bringing-loaded-gun-to-tampa-airport-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HCSO&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WWE star arrested for bringing loaded gun to Tampa airport, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/teen-driving-fatalities-increase-between-memorial-labor-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen driving fatalities increase between Memorial, Labor Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/shark-follows-woman-swimming-off-panama-city-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Stan&#x20;Battles&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Shark follows woman swimming off Panama City Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/central-florida-dials-up-new-area-code" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Central Florida dials up new area code</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 