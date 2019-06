- A sinkhole along Interstate 75 has closed some of the highway's southbound lanes in Alachua County, deputies say.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, the hole is on the shoulder of the highway's southbound lanes, north of the exit for Williston Road. That's just south of the University of Florida campus.

In an aerial photo shared by ACSO, the hole appears to be about 6 feet wide.

Deputies say traffic is being diverted. The Florida Highway Patrol is also on scene to assist.

Southbound traffic is being diverted until the roadway is safe - pay attention to law enforcement personnel directing traffic...stay #slow and remain patient as they work through the situation for everyone’s safety. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/26Prcoj55L — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) June 21, 2019

