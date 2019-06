- Undaunted by the rain, Spiderman clearly needed to clean the roof of a home in Miramar, Florida.

George Martinez took video of the spectacle and posted it on Instagram.

Spiderman, also known as Demetrio, used a pressure cleaner to effectively blast dirt from the roof.

As he recorded the video, Martinez commented he could not tell whether Spiderman was tethered while he stood on the slanted roof.

It does not appear a report to law enforcement was made.

