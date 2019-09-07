Snyder was surprised, then, when she saw the student crying at his desk after lunch.
"Some girls at the lunch table next to his (who didn't even participate in college colors day) had made fun of his sign that he had attached to his shirt. He was DEVASTATED," she wrote. "I know kids can be cruel, I am aware that it's not the fanciest sign, BUT this kid used the resources he had available to him to participate in a spirit day."
The teacher, obviously touched by the student's attempt, said she was going to get him his own shirt but posted the story to social media to try and get in contact with someone from the university.
Her expectations were surpassed.
Not only did the University of Tennessee send a box full of "swag" - so that the student would never run out of options to show his Vols pride - but they also announced that they would be designing an official school shirt after his own creation.
‘"I'm not even sure I can put into words his reaction. It was so heartwarming. My student was so amazed at all the goodies in the box. He proudly put on the jersey and one of the many hats in the box," Snyder shared in an updated post.
"When I told him that his design was being made into a real shirt and people wanted to wear it, his jaw dropped. He had a big smile on his face, walked taller, and I could tell his confidence grew today! Thank you to the UT Nation for that!!"
Share in a Florida elementary student's Volunteer pride by wearing his design on your shirt too! Pre-order today for a late September expected delivery. A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to @STOMPOutBullyng .https://t.co/NdnTtYREFL pic.twitter.com/OeTZvgC09Y— VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 6, 2019
The school's official shop confirmed the news in a tweet announcing that a portion of the proceeds will go to an anti-bullying foundation.
Snyder said that despite being bullied, the boy couldn't wait to share some of the swag he had received with his fellow classmates.
"My student got to pass out UT swag to his classmates. They were ecstatic!!" she said. "While the kids were filling water bottles and waiting to water down their towels, it made this teacher so proud to see the kids congratulating my student. High fives, hugs, pats on the back could be seen from the kids. This experience is uniting my class even more than I could have imagined, and it was truly amazing to witness!!"
Snyder, a Florida State Seminoles fan herself, said even she was looking forward to wearing her student's design.
Posted Sep 07 2019 08:27PM EDT
Updated Sep 07 2019 10:02PM EDT
Hurricane Dorian brought some good news at one Florida hospital where six babies were born as the storm passed by.
Orange Park Medical Center says the babies were born on Tuesday and Wednesday. The hospital even had special hurricane-themed onesies made that read "Category 5 Cutie" and "Little Hurricane." The Florida Times-Union reports the outfits were made by transition nurse Lauren Hodges.
Doctors say low barometric pressure associated with hurricanes can prompt labor, so the hospital said its obstetrics staff was ready.
Posted Sep 07 2019 03:19PM EDT
Updated Sep 07 2019 04:17PM EDT
More than 1,100 Bahamians have arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, after being evacuated by cruise ship from their hurricane-battered islands.
The Grand Celebration cruise ship returned to its home port after setting sail Thursday for Freeport, Grand Bahama, to deliver more than 112 tons of supplies and ferrying dozens of health workers and emergency crews.
Hurricane Dorian produced catastrophic damage across the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm. The resulting humanitarian crisis has prompted a massive relief effort.
Posted Sep 06 2019 06:27AM EDT
Updated Sep 06 2019 11:39AM EDT
An American Airlines employee, allegedly angry over stalled union contract talks with the company, has been accused of disabling the navigation system on a flight slated to take off from Miami over the summer, investigators said Thursday.
Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, a veteran mechanic with the airline, was arrested Thursday and charged with willfully damaging, destroying or disabling an aircraft, The Miami Herald reported, citing a court affidavit.
Pilots on Flight 2834 bound for Nassau were alerted to the problem by an aircraft warning system before they took off on July 17, preventing possible injury to the 150 people on board.