- An endangered tree kangaroo baby is beginning to peek out of its mother's pouch at Zoo Miami!

The zoo said the little one was actually born back in October "in an almost embryonic state" after a gestational period of about 44 days. Like most marsupials, the majority of the baby's development happens in the pouch.

According to Zoo Miami, the Matchie's tree kangaroo joey has just now started to peek out of its mother's pouch, but will stay in there and continue to develop for the next several months before venturing away from its mom. It will not be totally weaned until it is around a year old, the zoo said.

Zookeepers have not yet been able to confirm the baby's gender.

Matchie's tree kangaroos are native to Papua New Guinea, where they live at high elevations and spend most of their time in trees.

