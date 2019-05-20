< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as toxic blue-green algae, strike lakes, rivers, canals, and ponds across Florida. The state has polluted the water with fertilizer and leaking septic tanks, which feed these blooms that turn the water green and produce some of the most powerful natural poisons on Earth. Scientists have warned exposure to the toxins can cause liver damage and possibly brain damage. They are finding correlations to neurodegenerative disease in marine life and people. While they cannot yet say those toxins directly cause neurodegenerative disease, they say the correlations are a cause for concern and merit additional research. For example, the cyanobacteria emit BMAA, which is toxic to the brain and scientists now link to diseases like Alzheimer's and ALS. His colleagues at the University of Miami had already found it at significant levels in Floridians who had ALS and Alzheimer's disease.</p><p>Additionally, University of Miami professor Dr. David Davis found BMAA in the brains of dolphins found floating or beached.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/blue-green-algae-suffocating-part-of-sarasota-county-s-lemon-bay">Blue-green algae suffocating part of Sarasota County's Lemon Bay</a></strong></p><p>Then Dr. David Davis started testing dolphins that have been turning up dead. Davis’ team tested seven dolphins found floating or beached in Florida and seven others found to our north.</p><p>Of the 14 tested dolphins, 13 "had high concentrations of BMAA in their brains." The one that didn’t was struck and injured by a boat.</p><p>The dolphin brains containing BMAA also showed neurodegenerative changes consistent with Alzheimer’s.</p><p>"We wanted to see if these dolphins stranded may possibly have the toxin in their system. It’s very, very startling to see that amount of BMAA in dolphins. It’s roughly 1.5 times the amount we see in individuals with advanced dementia,” said Dr. Davis. "What we found in the dolphin brains are pathological hallmarks of dementia. Having both the presence of BMAA and neuropathological changes like we see with the dolphins is troubling.”</p><p>The green slime produced by cyanobacteria leaves behind a dried crust, which new research revealed sends <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/toxic-algae-crisis-toxins-found-in-the-air">BMAA drifting into the air</a>.</p><p data-article-id="387890579" data-article-version="1.0"><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/toxic-algae-crisis-toxins-found-in-the-air">Florida's toxic algae crisis: Toxins found in air concern researchers</a></strong></p><p>Dr. Mike Parsons at Florida Gulf Coast University confirmed BMAA was airborne in Cape Coral through air tests. His team followed up by testing other areas. The preliminary results showed the presence of BMAA in every spot they tested, and they found it in higher concentrations the closer they got to toxic blooms in the water.</p><p>“When the cyanobacteria dries, it will almost be like a crust. I haven’t done this but it would be the equivalent of like grinding it up in your fingers and it turns into a powder, and then the winds pick up that powder,” said Dr. Parsons. “You can see it in the seawalls just this green dust. The worst-case scenario would be a significant amount of Microcystin and BMAA would be getting into the air and onto the smallest filters of our air samplers.”</p><p>Parsons is expanding his research -- in both the present and the past. For example, 11 years ago, a cluster of neurodegenerative disease cropped up near Kennedy Space Center. Engineers who were fighting ALS wondered if exposure to rocket fuel may have caused it. But new information is leading scientists to go back and look at something else. </p><p>"Were all these engineers avid sportsmen?” asked Dr. Parsons. “Were these people in the water a lot?"</p><p>Years before the rocket engineers got sick, manmade pollution fed blooms of cyanobacteria in waters around the Space Coast.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/seven-dogs-fall-ill-one-dies-possibly-due-to-algae-exposure-near-lake-o">Seven dogs fall ill, one dies, possibly due to algae exposure near Lake O</a></strong></p><p>“The scary part is if the levels get elevated to a point where that exposure would overcome our natural defenses... there is justified concern by the public that the science is a little behind. We need to come up with some answers quickly,” said Parsons.</p><p>Today, Parson's team found airborne BMAA in every spot they tested. And they found it in higher concentrations the closer they got to polluted water.</p><p>While scientists have found correlations between BMAA and neurodegenerative disease, they stress they have not established a clear cause and effect. Scientists expect more outbreaks of toxic blue-green algae this summer. The state has already found blooms in Sarasota, but university scientists say they are not testing as much as they would like due to funding constraints. "One unfortunate circumstance is: We almost have to wait for the next bloom so we can initiate the next level of studies and a lot of that is related to funding," said Dr. Mike Parsons, a leading marine science professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. In the course of an investigation that spanned several years, FOX 13 uncovered evidence that freed a man from prison named Jean Claude Meus. A judge overturned his conviction 10 years ago. But while Meus is a lawful U.S. resident, the information in his court file caught the attention of federal immigration enforcement and resulted in a deportation case. Meus was involved in a fatal crash near Wauchula on May 11, 2001. He was driving a truck loaded with tomatoes which tipped over and crashed onto a van, killing a mother named Nona Moore and her 8-year-old daughter, Lindsey. Meus said another driver cut him off, forcing him to swerve before the crash. Federal lawmakers have concerns about the growing costs and effectiveness of the TWIC program, which they created to improve port security after the September 11th attacks. Congress ordered the development of Transportation Worker Identification Credentials. Inspectors found federal law enforcement agents did not understand how a port-security credential program known as TWIC works, and credentials were issued to known or suspected terrorists on the no-fly list. Meanwhile, U.S. Congress is demanding a full review of the federal security cards it ordered for use at ports across the nation. Lawmakers have concerns about the growing costs and effectiveness of the TWIC program it created to improve port security after the September 11th attacks. 