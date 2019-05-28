< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> Barber to the football stars: Man's rise from homelessness inspires Buccaneers clients <figure class="story-media"> May 28 2019 05:24PM EDT 28 2019 05:24PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409395704_409400004_128035",video:"568681",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_0_7320015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Thomas%2520moved%2520to%2520the%2520U.S.%2520from%2520Jamaica%2520at%2520age%252018%2520and%2520has%2520been%2520a%2520professional%2520barber%2520for%2520the%2520last%252016%2520years.%25C2%25A0In%2520about%2520three%25C2%25A0weeks%252C%2520he%2527ll%2520add%2520small%2520business%2520owner%2520to%2520his%2520resume.%2520He%2527s%2520about%2520to%2520open%2520G-CUTS%2520-%25C2%25A0his%2520very%2520own%2520barbershop%2520on%2520East%2520Fletcher%2520Aven",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_passion__dri_568681_1800.mp4?Expires=1653686649&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=GwwNSo32KIV8KHxkc6ytTLT1scI",eventLabel:"Jameis%20Winston%20inspired%20by%20barber%27s%20passion%2C%20drive-409400004",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fgood-stuff%2Fbarber-to-the-football-stars-man-s-rise-from-homelessness-inspires-buccaneers-clients"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted May 28 2019 05:11PM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 05:24PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 05:36PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409395704").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409395704").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-409395704" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0">11 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_3_7320018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_3_7320018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_3_20190528212418"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_11_7320026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_11_20190528212434"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_10_7320025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_10_20190528212432"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_9_7320024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_9_20190528212430"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_8_7320023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_8_20190528212428"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_7_7320022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_7_20190528212426"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_6_7320021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_6_20190528212424"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_1_7320016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_1_20190528212413"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_5_7320020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_5_20190528212422"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_4_7320019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_4_20190528212420"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_2_7320017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_2_20190528212416"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395704-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_3_7320018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_3_20190528212418"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_11_7320026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_11_20190528212434"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_10_7320025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_10_20190528212432"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_9_7320024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_9_20190528212430"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_8_7320023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_8_20190528212428"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_7_7320022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_7_20190528212426"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_6_7320021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_6_20190528212424"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_1_7320016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_1_20190528212413"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_5_7320020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_5_20190528212422"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_4_7320019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_4_20190528212420"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_2_7320017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_2_20190528212416"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_11_7320026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_11_20190528212434"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_10_7320025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_10_20190528212432"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_9_7320024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_9_20190528212430"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_8_7320023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_8_20190528212428"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_7_7320022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_7_20190528212426"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_6_7320021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_6_20190528212424"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_1_7320016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_1_20190528212413"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_5_7320020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_5_20190528212422"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_4_7320019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_4_20190528212420"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_2_7320017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_2_20190528212416"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var (FOX 13)</strong> - Gary Thomas is much more than a barber. He’s become a source of inspiration for many who sit in his chair.</p><p>Thomas moved to the U.S. from Jamaica at age 18 and has been a professional barber for the last 16 years. In about three weeks, he'll add small business owner to his resume.</p><p>He's about to open G-CUTS - his very own barbershop on East Fletcher Avenue in Tampa.</p><p>“When they come to me and say, 'Gary, I see where you came from. I see how much you've grown,' that’s the inspiration,” Thomas said.</p><p>Life wasn’t always so smooth, however. A few years ago, he found himself homeless, living in his car.</p> <div id='continue-text-409395704' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409395704' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409395704' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409395704', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409395704'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“Scary, but it just led me to my passion and I knew barbering was a passion of mine,” he said.</p><p>His passion has attracted a unique fan base. Thomas has become known as the unofficial barber of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.</p><p>“His wisdom, his drive, and his confidence, and the person that he is really is very infectious. 