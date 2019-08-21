< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424949680" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424949680" data-article-version="1.0">Palmetto tech company help visually impaired read drug labels</h1> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Palmetto tech company help visually impaired read drug labels&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/good-stuff/palmetto-tech-company-help-visually-impaired-read-drug-labels" data-title="Palmetto tech company help visually impaired read drug labels" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/good-stuff/palmetto-tech-company-help-visually-impaired-read-drug-labels" addthis:title="Palmetto tech company help visually impaired read drug labels"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424949680");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424949680_424949602_117833"></div> <script>$(function(){var this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424949680_424949602_117833";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424949602","video":"597032","title":"Made%20in%20Tampa%20Bay%3A%20En-Vision%20America","caption":"A%20family%20owned%20company%20in%20Palmetto%2C%20Florida%20is%20using%20technology%20to%20make%20products%20to%20help%20the%20blind%20live%20more%20independently.%20%20En-Vision%20America%20was%20born%20in%201996%20when%20David%20B.%20Raistrick%20created%20a%20way%20to%20barcode%20playing%20cards%20for%20his%20visually%20impaired%20u","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F21%2FMade_in_Tampa_Bay__En_Vision_America_0_7607682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F21%2FMade_in_Tampa_Bay__En_Vision_America_597032_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661029055%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DxntDlSpYIe4IZq1gXl3gILDCM2s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fgood-stuff%2Fpalmetto-tech-company-help-visually-impaired-read-drug-labels"}},"createDate":"Aug 21 2019 04:57PM EDT" 21 2019 04:57PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424949680_424949602_117833",video:"597032",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__En_Vision_America_0_7607682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520family%2520owned%2520company%2520in%2520Palmetto%252C%2520Florida%2520is%2520using%2520technology%2520to%2520make%2520products%2520to%2520help%2520the%2520blind%2520live%2520more%2520independently.%2520%2520En-Vision%2520America%2520was%2520born%2520in%25201996%2520when%2520David%2520B.%2520Raistrick%2520created%2520a%2520way%2520to%2520barcode%2520playing%2520cards%2520for%2520his%2520visually%2520impaired%2520u",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/21/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__En_Vision_America_597032_1800.mp4?Expires=1661029055&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xntDlSpYIe4IZq1gXl3gILDCM2s",eventLabel:"Made%20in%20Tampa%20Bay%3A%20En-Vision%20America-424949602",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fgood-stuff%2Fpalmetto-tech-company-help-visually-impaired-read-drug-labels"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/good-stuff/palmetto-tech-company-help-visually-impaired-read-drug-labels">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-424949680"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:57PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:09PM EDT</span></p> a="/virtual/news/good-stuff/palmetto-tech-company-help-visually-impaired-read-drug-labels";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424949680" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PALMETTO, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A family-owned company in Palmetto, Florida is using technology to make products to help the blind live more independently.</p><p>En-Vision America was born in 1996 when David B. Raistrick created a way to barcode playing cards for his visually impaired uncles.</p><p>“He thought there has to be a better way to do this and he developed a little program on a laptop,” the company’s Sales Director, Amanda Tolson said.</p><p>Raistrick began the company when they barcoded all of the playing cards so his uncles could play independently.</p><p>According to Tolson, “That’s what started the ID Mate which is our bar code scanner. The process starts with a pharmacist creating a radio frequency label and programs all the text information of the prescription onto a label.</p><p>Tolson explains, then the user gets a free script talk in their home and by placing the bottle on it they can scan it and it reads everything on it.</p><p>“Anything on the product package will be read out loud,” Tolson said.</p><p>Also, users can create their own labels helping them with commonly found products in the home.</p><p>“They can safely identify any product in their home, tell the difference between a cleaner and a shampoo,” Tolson said.</p><p>It will also help with expiration dates on foods and even to distinguish clothing.</p><p>“Everybody strives to make sure anybody can live independently and safely in their own home.”</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Stuff" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"312995738" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Stuff Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/community/care-force/american-cancer-society-s-making-strides-against-breast-cancer-walk-moves-to-ray-jay" title="American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk moves to Ray Jay" data-articleId="424937297" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's that time of year again, to build your team for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October. FOX 13 is a proud sponsor and Linda Hurtado will be emceeing both the kick-off event and the walk October 19. €t;&lt;/width&gt;        &lt;height&gt;&lt;/" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk moves to Ray Jay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Hurtado, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's that time of year again, to build your team for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October. FOX 13 is a proud sponsor and Linda Hurtado will be emceeing both the kick-off event and the walk October 19. </p><p>The walk has undergone so much growth, they had to change venues. This year's walk will be held at Raymond James Stadium.</p><p>Kim Christine, the operations chair of the Tampa Making Strides walk explained, "We're super excited to be at Raymond James this year. It’s an iconic event location in Tampa and were going to do some things a little differently this year. The first thing is, instead of just having the 5k walk that we normally have, we will add a one-mile loop. It will be great because families and people with young kids, people who might not want to do the entire 5k walk can loop around and just do one mile." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/care-force/making-strides-co-workers-help-after-cancer-diagnosis" title="Co-workers made the difference after stage 4 cancer diagnosis" data-articleId="424934163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teams around the Bay Area are getting ready for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Co-workers made the difference after stage 4 cancer diagnosis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Hurtado, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Teams around the Bay Area are getting ready for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October.</p><p>It's a time to spread awareness of the fight taken on by millions every year, and you and your co-workers can help.</p><p>Ilyasha Hood was diagnosed with breast cancer while on the road working for Ultimate Medical Academy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/practice-makes-perfect-for-macdill-afb-s-busy-honor-guard" title="Practice makes perfect for MacDill AFB's busy honor guard" data-articleId="424149254" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Honor_Guard_members_learn_art_of_present_0_7590851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Honor_Guard_members_learn_art_of_present_0_7590851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Honor_Guard_members_learn_art_of_present_0_7590851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Honor_Guard_members_learn_art_of_present_0_7590851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Honor_Guard_members_learn_art_of_present_0_7590851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="THEY PRACTICE EVERY SINGLE DAY TO MAKE SURE VETERANS ARE REMEMBERED AND THE FLAG IS HONORED. AND THEIR GOAL IS PERFECTION." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Practice makes perfect for MacDill AFB's busy honor guard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every move has to be just right, so they practice over and over. </p><p>"Once you do it, it's just muscle memory," explained Josh Kim, a member of the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard.</p><p>Kim is a 22-year-old airman who wasn't happy when he was first assigned to the guard. "But I've been here for seven months now and I don't want to go back."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 